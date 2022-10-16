Pumpkin cookies that can't be beat: Try the delicious recipe

Imagine sitting on your sofa, at the kitchen table or in the dining room — or anywhere, for that matter — and indulging in a sea of sweet-and-spicey pumpkin cookie goodness along with your favorite beverage.

With a hint of ginger and pumpkin pie spice, this cookie recipe also offers a soft cakey treat — perfect for family gatherings or during any moment that a treat is necessary.

There’s even more to this recipe than that.

There's an optional add-in for this recipe: 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips (you can’t beat chocolate!).

Also, chilling the cookie dough in the refrigerator is not required.

These creations go straight into the oven after the cookie dough is ready, which is perfect for all those with busy lifestyles.

If you're a cookie lover, you'll appreciate this recipe throughout the year.

Delicious pumpkin cookies for all

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flower

1 and 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

1 ½ cups pumpkin puree (blotted — see instructions below)

3/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

1 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Yields 30 cookies

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and put baking sheet to the side.

2. Important: Pumpkins have a ton of moisture. This moisture can affect the density of the cookie and needs to be lightly blotted.

Add canned pumpkin puree in a bowl lined with one paper towel. Blot excess moisture with another single paper towel and set to the side or put pumpkin puree into the refrigerator when ready.

3. In a medium bowl, cream butter, sugar, extract, egg and pumpkin puree with an electric mixer. Set aside bowl.

4. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, optional milk chocolate chips, baking powder, baking soda, salt and all the spices. Try not to over-mix.

5. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients from step 4. Use a spatula to mix well and to scrape ingredients off the sides of the bowl.

6. Use a tablespoon to scoop dough and spread the cookie dough four inches apart on the parchment-lined cooking sheet.

7. Bake for 13-14 minutes.

(Since ovens vary, the cookies may need more time — make sure to check your oven manual for more information.)

8. Remove cookies from the oven and let cool for at least five minutes before moving to a wire rack or 10 minutes to a plate (if you can wait!).

Place cooled cookies into a cookie jar or sealed container.

Enjoy with milk, coffee, tea or your favorite beverage!