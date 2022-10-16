Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Pumpkin cookies that can't be beat: Try the delicious recipe

Enjoy this simple pumpkin cookie recipe — it's perfect for this fall season

By Corine Gatti-Santillo | Fox News
close
Steve Doocy shares 'Leftover Pumpkin Pie Grown-Up Smoothie' recipe Video

Steve Doocy shares 'Leftover Pumpkin Pie Grown-Up Smoothie' recipe

'Fox & Friends' co-host whips up a post-Thanksgiving treat with the 'Leftover Pumpkin Pie Grown-Up Smoothie.'

Imagine sitting on your sofa, at the kitchen table or in the dining room — or anywhere, for that matter — and indulging in a sea of sweet-and-spicey pumpkin cookie goodness along with your favorite beverage. 

With a hint of ginger and pumpkin pie spice, this cookie recipe also offers a soft cakey treat — perfect for family gatherings or during any moment that a treat is necessary. 

There’s even more to this recipe than that.

PUMPKIN SPICE (AND EVERYTHING NICE): CONSUMERS LOVE IT BECAUSE THERE'S BRAIN SCIENCE BEHIND IT

There's an optional add-in for this recipe: 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips (you can’t beat chocolate!). 

Also, chilling the cookie dough in the refrigerator is not required. 

Close-up of cookie dough on baking sheet. These pumpkin cookies go right into the oven after the cookie dough is ready. 

Close-up of cookie dough on baking sheet. These pumpkin cookies go right into the oven after the cookie dough is ready.  (iStock)

These creations go straight into the oven after the cookie dough is ready, which is perfect for all those with busy lifestyles.

If you're a cookie lover, you'll appreciate this recipe throughout the year.

DESSERTS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE DELICIOUS FACTS ABOUT SOME OF THESE FAVORITE FOODS?

Delicious pumpkin cookies for all

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flower

1 and 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

1 ½ cups pumpkin puree (blotted — see instructions below)

3/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

1 cup dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar 

1 large egg

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Yields 30 cookies 

Pumpkins have a ton of moisture. This moisture can affect the density of the cookie and needs to be lightly blotted — keep reading the recipe!

Pumpkins have a ton of moisture. This moisture can affect the density of the cookie and needs to be lightly blotted — keep reading the recipe! (iStock)

Directions 

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and put baking sheet to the side.

2. Important: Pumpkins have a ton of moisture. This moisture can affect the density of the cookie and needs to be lightly blotted. 

Add canned pumpkin puree in a bowl lined with one paper towel. Blot excess moisture with another single paper towel and set to the side or put pumpkin puree into the refrigerator when ready. 

The pumpkin cookie recipe shared here includes optional chocolate chips. Yum!

The pumpkin cookie recipe shared here includes optional chocolate chips. Yum!

3. In a medium bowl, cream butter, sugar, extract, egg and pumpkin puree with an electric mixer. Set aside bowl.

EATING PUMPKIN MAY HELP YOU LOOK YOUNGER AND LOSE WEIGHT

4. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, optional milk chocolate chips, baking powder, baking soda, salt and all the spices. Try not to over-mix.

5. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients from step 4. Use a spatula to mix well and to scrape ingredients off the sides of the bowl. 

6. Use a tablespoon to scoop dough and spread the cookie dough four inches apart on the parchment-lined cooking sheet.

Once the delicious pumpkin cookies described here are done — enjoy with milk, coffee, tea or your favorite beverage!

Once the delicious pumpkin cookies described here are done — enjoy with milk, coffee, tea or your favorite beverage! (iStock)

7. Bake for 13-14 minutes. 

(Since ovens vary, the cookies may need more time — make sure to check your oven manual for more information.)

AHEAD OF HALLOWEEN, 16 PUMPKIN PATCHES TO SEE IN AMERICA

8. Remove cookies from the oven and let cool for at least five minutes before moving to a wire rack or 10 minutes to a plate (if you can wait!).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Place cooled cookies into a cookie jar or sealed container.

Enjoy with milk, coffee, tea or your favorite beverage!

Corine Gatti-Santillo is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.