Protect your dog from summer heat

As heat waves are rolling in, staying cool and remaining protected from the sun is very important not only for us but, for our pets.

Pet care expert (and owner of seven dogs) Charlotte Reed appeared on Fox and Friends to share her top tips for keeping your pets comfortable and safe this scorching summer.

One of the easiest things you can do, she says, is to put some cooling clothes on your pet. Whether a jacket or a tiny vest, simply wetting it down and putting it on your furry friend will help keep them significantly cooler.

And just like us, dogs like to cool off in pools, too.

Reed demonstrates with a large golden retriever cooling off in a doggy pool from One Dog One Bone. She says you can also get them floaty toys to play with while they are cooling off in the pool.

Getting your dog a cot or elevated bed will help keep them off the burning ground. Reed suggests getting gel inserts from Caldera International, which keep the beds at a lower temperature. They are also mildew free, non-toxic and made in the USA.

There's also something called a Sherpa bag for little dogs, because small dogs can easily get overheated on the hot pavement. The Sherpa bags also have mesh openings, so your pet will get lots of fresh air.

Finally, Reed recommends spraying your dog with sunscreen, such as Epi Pet sunscreen, because it comes in a spray bottle and is easy to use.