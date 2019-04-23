Pregnant bridesmaid claims bride asked her to have an abortion before big day: report

A mom has claimed how her former best friend suggested she "have an abortion" after falling pregnant one year before her pal's wedding.

The woman - who was due to be a bridesmaid at her friend *Kate's big day - took to a Facebook wedding shaming group alleging her former pal made the suggestion after reminding her the wedding was "child-free".

"About a year before the wedding, I found out I was pregnant," the woman explained.

"I was always told I couldn't have kids and so obviously my daughter was not planned but I was over the moon.

"So I told Kate, expecting excitement, right? Nope.

"She immediately told me that I was going to be so stressed trying to get my bridesmaid dress fitting on my own since I'd have to do it after everyone already had theirs (I was due in April, wedding was in June)."

"She reminded me that it was a kid free wedding, and then after thoroughly explaining how difficult her wedding would be for me, she said (verbatim) 'so don't you think it might be better for you to have an abortion?'" The woman continued.

"I had to read that one a few times.

"I asked if she seriously just suggested I get an abortion to make her wedding go more smoothly?

"She told me I was ruining my life and then called her mom to tell me to have an abortion.

"Her mom texted me and said congratulations and said she was always there to support me no matter what I chose and to call her if I needed guidance.

"So (obviously) I didn't speak to her again, got a wedding invite and never sent the RSVP back, and her eight months pregnant future SIL took my place as bridesmaid, she ended up with dresses that easily would've accommodated my postpartum body."

Fellow members of the group were appalled at the post, with one calling the woman "pure evil".

One wrote: "Asking someone to have an abortion in order to make sure her wedding goes smoothly is really disturbing."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While another commented: "How dare your life continue while I plan my wedding?! Unbelievable!

"Some people. Congrats on the baby girl and I hope you have much better friends now."

Click for more from The Sun