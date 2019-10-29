Preemies in Texas NICU celebrate first Halloween in adorable costumes

Take a minute and smile with delight at the cuteness below.

With Halloween right around the corner, premature babies in Fort Worth, Texas are celebrating their first holiday with adorable costumes.

On Tuesday, scores of newborns born too soon at Cook Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were dressed up as every fantasy character imagineable, from Yoda to Wonder Woman.

