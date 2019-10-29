Expand / Collapse search
Preemies in Texas NICU celebrate first Halloween in adorable costumes

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Take a minute and smile with delight at the cuteness below.

Look at the scarecrow! (Cook Children's)

With Halloween right around the corner, premature babies in Fort Worth, Texas are celebrating their first holiday with adorable costumes.

On Tuesday, scores of newborns born too soon at Cook Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were dressed up as every fantasy character imagineable, from Yoda to Wonder Woman.

Look at the new power couple! Here’s Yoda and Wonder Woman! (Cook Children's)

Look at the baby bear! (Cook Children's)

