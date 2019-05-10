Elon Musk responds after porn star posts video of sex encounter while riding in Tesla on Autopilot

A Los Angeles adult film performer and her boyfriend found a perhaps predictable way to use their time while riding in a Tesla on Autopilot mode last week -- and their online post drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The couple was on a road trip when they talked about having sex while using the car's driverless feature, Taylor Jackson told Business Insider. After the tryst, Jackson posted a video of her and her boyfriend performing various sex acts inside the moving electric vehicle and uploaded it to adult website PornHub.

"Holy s---, I made @Tesla the #1 search on Pornhub," Jackson wrote on Twitter. She also tagged Musk on the post.

The website tweeted back, saying: “Reporting you to Elon for not having two hands on the wheel with the autopilot enabled. #phworthy.”

Musk made light of the incident in a series of tweets Thursday.

"Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined," he posted.

Minutes later, he addressed the video again.

"Shoulda seen it coming …," he tweeted.

Jackson said she bumped the steering wheel during the escapade and knocked it out of Autopilot.

"It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic," she told the news website. "We had a lot of cars driving by us."

While the Autopilot system is meant to be self-driving, the feature still requires “active driver supervision,” according to Tesla.

Jackson said the feedback from the video has been mostly positive.

"Looking at it now, I feel we could've made it better. Maybe we will make another one."