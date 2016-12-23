Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published
Last Update December 24, 2016

Pope Francis Is The Global Face Of The Vatican, But He Proudly Keeps Argentinean Passport

By | Fox News
  • 0c66ad07-2014142_469435233FO049_Pope_Francis
    Image 1 of 2

    VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - FEBRUARY 14: Pope Francis waves to engaged couples from all over the world gathered today, on the feast of St. Valentine, in St. Peter's Square February 14, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. During the event, organised by the Pontifical Council for the Family, Pope Francis emphasised that living together is 'an art, a patient, beautiful and fascinating journey' which can be summarized in three words: please, thank you and sorry. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (2014 Getty Images)

  • 5649629b-Argentina Pope
    Image 2 of 2

    This photo released by Argentina's Interior Ministry shows the new passport of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis, at the Argentine Consulate in Rome, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2014. Argentinas ambassador to the Holy See, Juan Pablo Cafiero said he and his deputy went to the Popes hotel in the Vatican gardens last Friday to take Francis photo and digital fingerprints because the Popes passport was due to expire and he wanted to renew it. (AP Photo/Argentina's Interior Ministry) (AP2014)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Pope Francis may be the head of the Vatican state, but he's not giving up the right to travel as just another Argentine citizen.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church has renewed his Argentine passport and national identity card, and Argentina's Vatican envoy told The Associated Press on Monday that the pope insisted on paying for the documents himself.

Renewing Argentine passports and identity cards usually cost about $55 at the official exchange rate.

"He wanted it for when he travels. The Argentine passport is valuable for that!" Ambassador Juan Pablo Cafiero said.

The Interior Ministry announced that the pope went through the same speedy process that all Argentines can now enjoy.

Still, the process was speedier than most for Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Cafiero said he and a deputy went over to the pope's hotel in the Vatican gardens on Friday to personally take Francis' picture and fingerprints and record his signature using a notebook computer. By Monday, the documents were printed and ready for delivery.

The ministry distributed official photos of the documents that were manipulated to blot out Bergoglio's identity number and signature.

In contrast to the smiling Francis whose welcoming gestures have thrilled Roman Catholics around the world, that photo shows him posing in his white papal outfit in classic Argentine style, with a serious and even annoyed expression.

Since popes automatically pick up Vatican citizenship, Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo said the passport renewal "fills us with pride."

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino