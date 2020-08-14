Police seek owner of lost wedding dress in Arizona

A wedding dress in Arizona has been separated from its owner and police are trying to return it.

The Apache Junction Police Department posted Thursday about the dress on Facebook, asking for help solving the “fun” mystery.

“We're not sure if the dress was lost, stolen or abandoned but we would really like to get it back to its owner,” the Facebook post said.

According to the post, the dress appeared to be “in really good condition.” Police also found a picture of a bride standing between two men in the box with the dress.

The police department included the photo in its post, explaining in the comments that the image was dated 2006.

Someone in the comments also explained that he found the dress in a grocery store parking lot.

“How this dress got separated from the owner is an absolute mystery,” the police department post said. “Our folks down in Property and Evidence have wild imaginations and have come up all sorts of crazy theories; we simply must know what happened!!!”

Aside from asking for help finding the owner, the police department also told people to leave comments with their own theories about what happened to the dress.

Some commenters posted grand theories about infidelity, runaway brides and time travel, but others suggested the box was simply left behind by accident while someone was loading or unloading their car at the grocery store.

However, the Apache Junction Police Department can only hold onto the dress until Oct. 1 before they “have to get rid of it to make room for other found property,” the Facebook post said.

In order to make sure the dress is reunited with its proper owner before then, the Apache Junction Police Department is hoping enough shares on Facebook will do the trick.

“Please, please help us by sharing the heck out this post,” the department wrote. “Maybe if enough people see it we can reunite this beautiful dress with this beautiful bride and finally put an end to this mystery.”

