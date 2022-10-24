Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Photos that stun: 23 amazing pix of our living world from Nikon’s microscopy competition

Meet the beetles! See microscopic takes on a red speckled jewel beetle, a bold jumping spider, a butterfly egg — and more

Angelica Stabile
The 48th annual Nikon Small World Microscopy Competition has revealed the stunning intricacies of our planet and almost everything on it. 

Nikon’s Small World is regarded as the leading forum for showcasing the beauty and complexity of life as seen through the light microscope, according to the competition. The Photomicrography Competition is open each year to anyone with an interest in microscopy and photography. 

TERRIFYING CLOSE-UP OF AN ANT'S FACE GIVES HORROR MOVIE MONSTERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY

Check out these jaw-dropping, microscopic shots — submitted by people from all over the globe — of our natural world and much more.

  • jumping spider
    Image 1 of 23

    This bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax) as captured by Dr. Andrew Posselt of University of California, San Francisco, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition this year. (Nikon Small World/Andrew Posselt)

  • adult mouse heart
    Image 2 of 23

    Whole-mounted adult mouse heart captured by Dr. Aurelia Mapps of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Aurelia Mapps)

  • butterfly egg
    Image 3 of 23

    Butterfly egg as captured by Ye Fei Zhang of Jiang Yin, Jiangsu, China, was given an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Ye Fei Zhang)

  • alaskan sand
    Image 4 of 23

    Alaskan sand captured by Xinpei Zhang of Yu Cheng, Ya'an, China, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Xinpei Zhang)

  • jewel beetle
    Image 5 of 23

    Red speckled jewel beetle (Chrysochroa buqueti rugicollis) as captured by Yousef Al Habshi of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Yousef Al Habshi)

  • slime mold
    Image 6 of 23

    Slime mold (Lamproderma) captured by Alison Pollack of San Anselmo, California, took fifth place in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Smal World/Alison Pollack)

  • ant's face closeup
    Image 7 of 23

    A close-up of an ant's face captured by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas of Taurage, Lithuania, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Eugenijus Kavaliauskas)

  • traumatic brain injury in a mouse
    Image 8 of 23

    Murine sensory-motor cortex following mild traumatic brain injury in a transgenic mouse (expressing Thy1-GFP), as captured by Dr. Andrea Tedeschi of The Ohio State University, received an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Andrea Tedeschi)

  • marine plankton larva
    Image 9 of 23

    Larva of an anemone, found in marine plankton captured by Wim van Egmond of Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid-Holland, Netherlands, received an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Wim van Egmond)

  • marine snail tongue
    Image 10 of 23

    Radula (rasping tongue) of a marine snail (Turbinidae family) captured by Dr. Igor Siwanowicz of Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) in Ashburn, Virginia, received an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Igor Siwanowicz)

  • midge larva
    Image 11 of 23

    Midge larva collected from a fresh water pond captured by Karl Gaff of Dublin, Ireland, received an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Karl Gaff)

  • tiger beetle closeup photo
    Image 12 of 23

    A fly under the chin of a tiger beetle captured by Murat Öztürk of Ankara, Turkey, landed in 10th place in Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Murat Öztürk)

  • vitamin c
    Image 13 of 23

    Recrystallized Vitamin C, as captured by Sebastian Sparenga of McCrone Research Institute in Chicago, received an honorable mention in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Sebastian Sparenga)

  • wasp stinger
    Image 14 of 23

    Stinger of a small paper wasp (Vespidae Protopolybia) captured by Pablo Piedra of La Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, Costa Rica, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Pablo Piedra)

  • zebrafish head
    Image 15 of 23

    Zebrafish (Danio rerio) embryo head 72 hours after fertilization, as captured by Layra G. Cintrón-Rivera of Brown University, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Layra G. Cintrón-Rivera)

  • Embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko
    Image 16 of 23

    Embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko (Phelsuma grandis) as captured by Grigorii Timin &amp; Dr. Michel Milinkovitch of the University of Geneva in Switzerland took first place honors in Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Grigorii Timin & Dr. Michel Milinkovitch)

  • hibiscus flower with pollen
    Image 17 of 23

    Hibiscus flower with pollen captured by Frank Fox of Trier University of Applied Sciences in Konz, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Frank Fox)

  • spider photo
    Image 18 of 23

    Long-bodied cellar/daddy long-legs spider (Pholcus phalangioides) captured by Dr. Andrew Posselt of University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), won fourth place in Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Andrew Posselt)

  • cross section of a leaf
    Image 19 of 23

    Cross-section of a leaf of dune grass (Ammophila arenaria) captured by Anatoly Mikhaltsov of Children’s Ecological and Biological Center in Omsk, Russia, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Anatoly Mikhaltsov)

  • eyeshadow up close
    Image 20 of 23

    Eyeshadow cosmetic captured by Teresa Zgoda of Arvada, Colorado, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Teresa Zgoda)

  • liquid crystal
    Image 21 of 23

    Liquid crystal mixture (smectic Felix 015), as captured by Dr. Marek Sutkowski of Poland's Warsaw University of Technology, took ninth place in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Marek Sutkowski)

  • human colon microscopic photo
    Image 22 of 23

    Cross-sections of normal human colon epithelial crypts captured by Dr. Ziad El-Zaatari of Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, won 15th place in Nikon's Small World Competition. (Nikon Small World/Ziad El-Zaatari)

  • Image 23 of 23

    Dental drill bit studded with diamond chips captured by Karl E. Deckart of Eckental, Bavaria, Germany, was recognized as an image of distinction in Nikon's Small World Microscopy Competition. (Nikon Small World/Karl E. Deckart)

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.