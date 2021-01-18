Photographer’s TikTok video with car in railway criticized by UK police: ‘Incredibly dangerous and reckless’

A photographer in the U.K. has astounded transportation authorities over a TikTok video that shows a car being photographed on a railroad.

The video, which was shared by Liam JH Photography and appears to have since been deleted, featured a Volkswagen Scirocco parked diagonally in the middle of a level crossing at The Oaks railway station – located in Bromley Cross, Bolton.

"Would you take the risk to get the shot no one else would?" the video’s caption asked with a fire emoji thrown in.

British train operator Network Rail "slammed" the risky move and the TikTok’s caption in a news release sent out Thursday.

"The danger this person has put themselves and passengers in is sheer stupidity at a staggering level. Trespassing on the railway is a crime, as is endangering the lives of rail users," said Network Rail North West’s Route Director Phil James. "No one should ever trespass onto the railway – so for it to be used as a backdrop for a photo shoot beggars belief."

James added, "Lives could so easily have been lost by this reckless behavior and we will be working closely with British Transport Police to make sure the person responsible for the video is brought to justice."

A similar statement was provided by the British Transport Police in the same news release.

"There is simply no excuse for not following safety procedures at level crossings," said BTP Inspector Becky Warren. "The behavior shown by the individuals in this video is incredibly dangerous and reckless – no picture or video is worth risking your life for."

Representatives at Liam JH Photography did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Its active TikTok account has around 11,200 followers and appears to largely focus on car photography.

A railway trespassing fine is about $1,358 (£1,000). It is considered a criminal offence in the U.K., and in cases where trains are obstructed, the punishment could mean up to two years in prison.