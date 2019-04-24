Photo of 3 Alabama men who kept widow company at restaurant goes viral

A photograph showing three men dining at an Alabama restaurant with a widow they had just met the day before her anniversary has gone viral.

The photo was posted with a note by Jamario Howard who was at Brad’s BBQ in Oxford, Ala., last week with two friends.

Howard said while they were waiting for their food they noticed the woman eating by herself. “My exact thoughts was ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” he wrote in the post.

He invited her to eat with them and they soon found out she had just lost her husband – and the next day would have been their 60th anniversary. The photo has been viewed on Facebook more than 154,000 times and shared more than 42,000 times.

“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story,” Howard added.