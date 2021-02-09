Texas dog lost since before 2017's Hurricane Harvey reunited with family

A Texas family whose dog went missing just days before Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017 has been reunited with their pet, more than three years later.

The family had been moving from one suburb in the Houston area to another and their dog, Maddie, was lost in the process, according to The Forgotten Pet Advocates, a Houston-area nonprofit that helps rescue pets.

"The family searched and searched, they never gave up," the group wrote in a Facebook post.

Maddie was microchipped, but the family didn’t know how to update the information after their move, according to The Forgotten Pet Advocates.

On Friday, a volunteer with The Forgotten Pet Advocates found Maddie wandering alone on the streets of Houston. She picked up the dog, but with the out-of-date chip information could not track down the family.

However, another Facebook page – Lost Dogs of Texas – has a program to help trace pet owners through difficult or dead-end microchips. Within 24 hours, they had found the family at their new home and Maddie was reunited with them.

The group shared photos on its Facebook page of the happy reunion with the 16-year-old dog and her family.

"They never replaced Maddie, so she will be loved and spoiled for the rest of her days with her family," The Forgotten Pet Advocates wrote. "There were lots of tears flowing at the reunion. Happy tears."

The case is a good reminder that pet owners should microchip their pets, according to The Forgotten pet Advocates. And when moving or making other changes, make sure the information is updated.