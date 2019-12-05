Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pets
Published

Pet duck needs penis removed after trying to mate 'between 5 and 10 times' per day: 'It was pretty horrific'

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

And you thought you were having a bad day.

In a truly bizarre turn of events, a supposedly nymphomaniac duck had to have its penis removed after having too much sex. The animal reportedly traumatized the appendage, causing it to become infected.

The duck, named Dave, was living in the U.K. with its owner, Josh Watson, The New York Post reported. According to Watson, Dave would “mate with his female companions between five and 10 times a day.”

Dave the duck reportedly was trying to have sex multiple times a day.

Dave the duck reportedly was trying to have sex multiple times a day. (Kennedy News and Media)

Its amorous encounters weren't limited to mating season, either.

CAT MEOWING WITH 'THICK SOUTHERN ACCENT' GOES VIRAL ON INSTAGRAM

However, due to the number of times Dave was attempting to mate, the duck reportedly caused irreparable damage to its reproductive organ.

Dave's amorous encounters weren't limited to mating season, either.

Dave's amorous encounters weren't limited to mating season, either. (Kennedy News and Media)

“The end of his penis had basically died and it was pretty horrific,” Watson told The New York Post. “It started not going in and we’d give him a bath to keep it clean.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After attempting to use antibiotics to fix the problem, Dave took a trip to Bristol’s Highcroft Veterinary Hospital. There, it was determined that Dave’s sexual behavior had caused its appendage to slip out of place. Even worse, it had become septic.

If it had gone untreated, the condition could have become “life-threatening,” the doctor said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The decision was made to remove Dave’s penis.

According to its owner, Dave has been recovering fine after his operation, which left him with a centimeter-long stub. Watson speculated, however, that Dave was upset at the loss of the organ.