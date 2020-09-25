Expand / Collapse search
People with curvier hips, thighs may live longer than others: report

But people with big bellies have higher risk of early mortality

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
People with thick thighs and curvy hips may live longer than those with bigger bellies, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal this week.

Researchers conducted 72 studies with more than 2.5 million people tracked between three and 24 years. Each study looked at multiple measures of fat storage including waist, hip and thigh circumference, and waist-to-hip and waist-to-height ratio.

People with thick thighs and curvy hips may live longer than those with bigger bellies, according to a new study.

People with thick thighs and curvy hips may live longer than those with bigger bellies, according to a new study. (iStock)

The studies suggested that fat stored around the mid-section is associated with a much higher risk of early mortality from any cause, while people who have full-figured thighs and hips have a lesser risk of early death. The findings remained consistent despite overall body fat.

All of the studies reportedly found that a 3.94-inch increment increase in waist circumference “was associated with an 11% higher risk of all-cause mortality.”

Hip and thigh circumference, meanwhile, was deemed to be less of a risk factor in the cause of early death.

Meanwhile, Americans have gained a few extra pounds in 2020, likely as a result of stay-at-home orders, or the temporary closure of gyms for several months in many parts of the country, amid the pandemic. Surveys by WebMD from earlier this year found that some Americans gained around eight pounds, on average. What's more, 21% of those polled said they gained between 10 to 20 pounds, and 4% said they gained over 21 pounds.

