Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'

What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?

That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok.

Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account – shared an easy "Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread" recipe on July 7.

The video has since been viewed more than five million times.

Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread Ingredients - Pre-made biscuit dough - Peanut butter cups - ¾ melted butter - ¾ brown sugar - ½ cup peanut butter - 2 cups powdered sugar - ½ cup milk

Kendrick made the monkey bread with pre-made biscuit dough and miniature peanut butter cups.

He cut each biscuit in half, flattened the dough and placed a peanut butter cup in the center of each before rolling the dough into a ball. Kendrick placed each dough into a Bundt cake pan when completed.

Next, he poured a butter and brown sugar glaze he prepared into the pan, making sure to coat all the dough.

The Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread was then placed in a wood pellet grill for 50 minutes at 330 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kendrick for comment on whether the recipe can be made in ovens and air fryers.

When the monkey bread finished cooking, Kendrick flipped the pastry upside down on a plate and poured a peanut butter glaze, which he made with peanut butter, powdered sugar and milk on an induction cooktop.

He topped the dessert with chopped peanut butter cups.

In his own words, "A little extra peanut butter never hurt anybody."

Kendrick noted that Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread is one of his "favorite cooks to date" and his family in Santa Maria, California, loved it.

He has also shared the recipe on Facebook (6.7 million views), Instagram (3.3 million views) and YouTube (29,600 views).

Social media commenters have praised Kendrick for his creation, and many have expressed that they look forward to trying it one day.

"I'm trying this for sure," a TikTok user wrote.

"Heavennnnnnn omg!!!!! My two fav things! [Peanut butter] & [chocolate]," a Facebook user commented.

"Monkey bread alone is delicious," an Instagram user said. "But this takes it to a whole other level."