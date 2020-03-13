Partygoers bedazzling face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, so does the concept of boogie-fever face masks.

At Wednesday night’s opening party for the Brooklyn Museum’s “Studio 54: Night Magic” exhibit, a number of partygoers sported flashy COVID-19-themed face coverings. Attendees Allison Eden and Gary Goldenstein, who wore matching disco-ball masks to the gala, told paparazzi their coordinated glitterati garb was inspired by the potentially deadly virus.

“It took me a day and a half to make each one,” Eden, 50, tells The Post of her and her husband’s masks. “I feel if you have to wear a face mask now, why not make it fabulous? Why not make disco balls?”

Eden, who runs a Bushwick-based handcrafted glass mosaic business, is among the growing ranks of pizzazz-minded health warriors making and sporting bedazzled face coverings: Celebrities from Billie Eilish, 18, to Steve Harvey, 63, have donned tricked-out face masks as the trend spreads from the streets of New York to partiers, influencers and models on runways around the world.

Jordanian designer Samia Alzakleh is taking the growing glitter trend a step further — by encouraging global citizens to stay safe and stop the spread of corona by donning masks covered in Swarovski crystals.

“My goal in creating these masks was to encourage people to wear [protective] face masks,” Alzakleh tells Reuters of her corona-chic safety gear.

Only one Jordanian has so far tested positive for the virus, but as of March 10 the nation has closed its border crossings with Israel and the West Bank, its seaports with Egypt and has barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq, the kingdom’s health minister says, according to a Reuters report.

Each custom mask takes Alzakleh more than three hours to make and features hundreds of colorful jewels.

