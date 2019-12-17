Parents make cardboard cutouts of mom to trick crying toddler

Nothing can replace a mom…except maybe some cardboard.

When a father noticed that his 1-year-old son would cry whenever he couldn’t see his mom, the dad started working on a solution. Instead of just listening to his son cry, he went with a unique idea.

Neji and Fuki Sato created multiple life-size cardboard cutouts of the mom in various poses that can be placed around their house in Japan, the New York Post reports. Neji filmed his son playing while Fuki placed her cardboard behind the kid and then snuck out of the room. He also shared the footage to Twitter.

MISSOURI DAD'S ELABORATE AIRPORT SIGNS EMBARRASS DAUGHTER, DELIGHT EVERYONE ELSE

Neji posted, “It’s hard because my 1-year-old will cry as soon as his mom disappears from sight. As a countermeasure, I experimented with what would happen if I set up a ‘life-sized panel mother.’”

“As a result, it is not noticed for about 20 minutes. This panel may be useful occasionally," he followed up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the footage, the young child doesn’t seem to notice that his mom has been replaced by a flat piece of cardboard. But to be fair, he’s standing on one side of the living room, while the cutout was placed in the kitchen with a gate in front of it. The child does, however, appear to glance suspiciously at the cutout, but soon continues to play with his toys.

To switch things up, the parents also created two different versions of the cutouts: one of which depicts Fuki standing up, and another with her kneeling down.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One Twitter user suggested putting the cutout on a moving object, like a Braava or Roomba. Fuki responded saying that he thought it would be a good fit, so maybe he’ll have some new videos to show off soon.