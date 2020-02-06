Hosting an Oscars viewing party? 5 tips for throwing an award-worthy affair

The Oscars: It’s the most glamorous night in Hollywood. But for those of us who didn’t get an invite, it’s usually just another Sunday night of television, albeit with more musical numbers.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Party-planning expert Seri Kertzner, the founder and “Chief Party Officer” of Little Miss Party in NYC, shared five of her top tips for planning an award-worthy Oscar party with Fox News, covering everything from food and fashion to fun and games.

Kertzner, who boasts 10 years in the party-planning business, adds that she originally started her venture by “throwing big events in small spaces,” making her the perfect person to consult on throwing a Hollywood-style bash in our own living rooms.

Looking for a few pointers? If so, the following tips are sure to impart your party with a little Tinseltown flair.

Have guests dress (down) for the occasion

First and foremost, you want your guests to be comfortable — but a little glitz or glamour never hurt anybody.

“Invite your guests to come dressed in their most glam PJs,” suggests Kertzner,” or anything that is comfortable since you’ll be seated for hours.”

Deck out the drinks

“Serve a red-carpet-worthy cocktail,” the expert advises. “Don’t go nuts with it — a splash of cranberry juice in a glass of prosecco is perfectly festive.”

Make it fun with Oscar ballots

“I’ve never hosted an Oscars party without ballots printed out for everyone to fill out before the big show starts,” says Kertzner. “Once everyone has filled in their ballot, mix them up and pass them out so everyone has [someone else’s ballot] to mark throughout the show… Tally up the totals at the end and announce the winner!”

And if your guests are partial to gambling, all the better.

“It’s always more fun if you each throw in a few bucks so the winner can take home the ‘pot’ at the end, but of course it’s still fun to just play for the bragging rights of winning,” she says.

(A ballot for this year’s Oscars can be found here.)

The snacks should sparkle, too

According to Kertzner, popcorn is a “must must must” at any Oscar party. But for that extra-special touch, try recreating the movie-theater experience at home.

“You can find movie-theater style popcorn boxes at your local party or craft store, which is a really fun way to pre-pack the popcorn before your guests arrive,” she says. “Or you can make a whole ‘concession stand’-style snack bar buffet with popcorn, chips and candy. Set out little cups or bags and let your guests fill up with whatever they’d like to nosh on while watching.”

You don't want a bad seat in the house

The last thing your guests want to do is fight for a seat with a good view of the TV. So try as hard as possible to arrange your viewing area to maximize your available seating.

“It’s OK if your couch is not big enough, but if that’s the case, make sure you have other comfortable seating options for your guests,” Kertzner says. “I find it most comfortable to set out blankets and pillows around the couch and coffee table to create additional, cozy nooks to sit in.”

