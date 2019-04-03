Online shopper shares hilarious photos of poorly fitting 'bag' dress

An online shopper who ordered a haul of clothes to revamp her wardrobe has revealed the hilarious results as she was left with only one item that fit, and another that resembled a bin bag.

Party-loving Niamh O'Donnell, from Mansfield, Nottingham, ordered $263 worth of goodies from online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

But the 20-year-old's hopes of dressing to impress and dancing the night away were crushed when all but one of the items she ordered fit.

And she said that the brand's "black satin v bar drape bodycon dress," which sells for $45, was badly fitting and left her looking like a "bin bag."

Niamh, a trainee accountant, enlisted the help of a friend to take pictures of the clothes as she tried them on, having tanned and preened in preparation for debuting her “fresh garms.”

But when things turned sour, she took to Twitter to share a photo of the PrettyLittleThing dress, using a side-by-side of the model and herself as comparison.

"When the PrettyLittleThing order doesn't quite meet expectations," she captioned the pictures.

Trying on the "bin bag" style dress, Niamh's pal Emily Shields, 20, videoed as she attempted to work the outfit, with her chest largely exposed.

After collapsing in a fit of laughter, the film also sees the student trying on other disastrous items from her order.

Niamh said, "I looked like someone should have put me in the nearest bin. It was a bad design and a bad fit which resulted in the world's worst combination."

Emily added, "We were going on a night out the night after and she'd spent over $263 on dresses. She sent all of them back bar one.

"It wasn't the most successful PrettyLittleThing haul I've seen. To be fair, we'd both still order there.

"When it comes to ordering online it's always a bit of a gamble, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't. This time it definitely didn't."

Other pieces in the haul barely covered Niamh's bottom, and one shot shows the 20-year-old desperately trying to pull a dress down.

Another had a cord to pull to make it shorter, but when she gave it a tug, her underwear was almost displayed for all to see.

An embarrassed PrettyLittleThing responded to the post on Twitter, saying: "I am very sorry about this. DM us so we can get this resolved."

PLT offers affordable fashion but the label has often been hit with criticism over its poor quality designs over their sizing and use of materials.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.