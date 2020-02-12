One of the world's oldest Valentine's Day cards from 1818 rediscovered after 20 years

People used to write much smarter Valentine’s Day cards.

One of the world’s oldest Valentine’s Day cards was recently rediscovered after sitting in an album for two decades. The letter, in which a man professes his feelings to his lover, was originally written in 1818.

The letter was purchased 20 years ago by Gavin Littaur, who spoke about it with South West News Agency (SWNS).

VALENTINE'S DAY POLL: AMERICAN'S CLAIM THIS DINNER IDEA IS MOST UNDERRATED

“I’m a bit of a romantic and just talking about this Valentine rekindles my love for it,” he said. “It’s beautiful -- exceptionally so, in fact.”

He doesn’t recall how much he paid for it, “but it was expensive at the time. George III would have been on the throne when this embossed letter was made by Dobbs of London more than 200 years ago. It’s one of the earliest postally-used Valentines in existence.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The old-timey card reads: “From him who upon the return of another Valentine’s Day, looks forward with pleasure to the time when his hopes may be realized; & at the altar of Hymen [Greek god of love] he shall receive the hand accompanied with the heart of her for whom he feels -- not a wild and romantic love, which abates after a short acquaintance -- but an affection which time increases rather than diminishes.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Maybe it's time to upgrade that picture of Garfield telling your Valentine she's better than lasagna this year.