Oklahoma Goodwill employee finds $42G hidden in donated sweaters, helps return money to owner

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma has been rewarded for helping to return a huge bundle of cash that was accidentally donated with some old clothes.

Andrea Lessing recently discovered the money while sorting through a pile of donations at her Goodwill location in Norman. But didn’t immediately realize what she’d stumbled upon, as the bills were wrapped up in two old sweaters.

At first, Lessing figured they might be books, but further inspection revealed a much more valuable find: $42,000 in crisp bills.

"There was just, stacks, of envelopes. And it just contained $100 bills," she told KFOR.

GOODWILL DONOR IN TEXAS ACCIDENTALLY LEAVES $5,000 IN JACKET, SOMEHOW GETS IT BACK

Lessing, who told the outlet that she believes in "karma," says she wouldn’t have imagined keeping the money for herself. She reported the lost cash, and Goodwill was able to track down the owner, thanks to some documentation included with the donation.

"Karma" secured, Lessing was also rewarded with another generous surprise: The grateful individual who donated the money immediately instructed Goodwill to give her $1,000 for the good deed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Goodwill, too, commended Lessing for displaying the values they hope to instill in the communities they serve.

"The actions of Andrea and our Goodwill organization are real life examples of one of our core values: integrity," said Jim Priest, JD, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, in a statement shared with Fox News.

"Andrea showed integrity when she turned in the money and Goodwill showed its integrity as an organization by tracing the donors so we could return the money. Andrea could have kept the money and Goodwill could have kept the money, but integrity is doing the right thing and it's a core value we strive to live out every day."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A representative for Goodwill further told Fox News that Lessing unearthed "the largest cash find reported for our Central Oklahoma Goodwill locations" in its 85-year-history, and one of the largest cash finds of any Goodwill store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lessing, though, told KFOR she wasn’t entirely shocked by the hidden stash.

"Just from working here for about a month and a half, I’ve noticed that there are a lot of weird things that have been donated," she explained.