Oklahoma angler reels in 95-pound catfish: 'Heck of a catch'

A 95-pound catfish became a gigantic feast after an Oklahoma fisherman recently reeled it in.

Bradly Courtright caught the massive catfish while fishing in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department explained that the fish was caught with a trotline – which is often used for catfishing.

"Bradly Courtright caught this MASSIVE 95 pound flathead catfish in Pine Creek Reservoir on a trotline," the post read. "Bradly's catch is the largest flathead ever caught in Pine Creek!"

"This fish is almost 20 pounds larger than the rod and reel record but 11 pounds short of the unrestricted division record - which was caught on a trotline in 1977 in Wister Reservoir," the post added.

The comments section of the Facebook post was filled with awestruck social media users.

"And that’s why I don’t swim in water I can’t see to the bottom! Congrats on a heck of a catch!" one Facebook user said.

"That's a big old fish... congratulations," another applauded.

The ODWC also confirmed the fate of the fish in the comments section.

"Was it released?" a Facebook user asked, to which the department replied with a humorous GIF and the caption: "it was eaten."

"[Released] in hot oil," an Oklahoma resident joked.

"Covered in cornmeal, most likely. Bet they had a great fish fry! yum," another commenter added.

Fox News Digital reached out to ODWC for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.