Maximize hair growth with these oils that can easily be added to your daily self-care routine

Do you want long, luxurious locks? Adding oil to your hair routine may just provide the results you've wanted.

When it comes to preventing hair damage and promoting healthy hair, tips such as avoiding excessive heat, keeping up with trims and using a silk or satin pillowcase are tried and true.

While taking actions like being cautious of excessive coloring and eating a healthy diet are important steps to take in your hair care journey, there are additional remedies that may give you that extra length you want.

VIRAL TREND ABOUT LEMON JUICE AND HAIR LIGHTENING TAKES OFF AS TIKTOKER AND EXPERT WEIGH IN

Oils can be used to help promote hair growth, but not just any oil. There are certain ones that have been shown to help hair grow long and healthy.

Numerous oils have been thought to promote hair growth, including rosemary and pumpkin oil.

"There are small studies indicating that both rosemary and pumpkin oils may improve hair growth or are at least as effective as minoxidil," Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist from Scottsdale, Arizona, and founder of youth skincare brand btwn, told Fox News Digital in an email.

Lavender, peppermint and tea tree are among others that have been named by several sources to have potential hair growth benefits.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"All oils likely have some beneficial effect via improved scalp hydration and reduction of inflammation, creating a favorable environment for hair growth. The act of physically massaging oil into the scalp stimulates blood flow to the scalp, which may also stimulate hair growth," Jeffy said.

When it comes to using oil in your hair, it may take trial and error to find the one that works best for you. When you're in the market for oil to incorporate into your hair routine, there are certain signs to look out for.

"Look for products that have minimal ingredients and avoid fragrance," Jeffy told Fox News Digital. She also noted that castor oil is one often promoted with the promise of hair growth, but there is no scientific evidence to show that specific oil as effective.

When applying oil to your hair, a little goes a long way. A few drops will do the trick, and should be massaged directly into your scalp when your hair is damp.

"It can be rinsed out after 20 to 60 minutes," Jeffy said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Some leave on for longer periods or overnight, but I recommend shampooing, so the oil does not trap in dead skin cells and debris clogging pores and leading to inflammation," Jeffy added.

Once you've let the oil sit, you can continue on with your typical hair routine by giving it a good shampoo and conditioning.

Oil can be used on hair two to three times a week, according to Jeffy.

If you have never used oil on your hair, or are switching to an oil you have never used before, you can start small, and slowly increase your frequency once you see how your hair reacts to the product.

Benefits like hair growth and reduced frizz can come from using oil, but the type of hair you have can play a large factor in whether you see these results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, if you are already prone to having oily hair, you may want to stay away from applying any additional oil, according to Jeffy.

Overall, when it comes to hair growth, there are many different factors in addition to oil that can help you get the results you are looking for, including keeping your scalp healthy and giving your body the proper rest that it needs.

"Your hair and scalp generally need to be washed three times per week, otherwise it can become overly oily, prompting breakouts or seborrheic dermatitis," Jeffy said.

"Scalp massage to stimulate blood flow can help and is the mechanism of some medications used to promote hair growth, like minoxidil."