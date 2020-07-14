Nursing home residents praised for expertly recreating iconic album covers in lockdown

You’re never too old to rock.

That’s the message this nursing home in the U.K. is sending with its expert recreations of iconic album covers.

The residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame after a tweet was shared showing how the seniors and their carers are entertaining themselves during lockdown: by replicating beloved and iconic music album covers.

Those involved in the artistic campaign recreated such classics as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” which was rebranded as “Born in England” by Martin Steinberg; Adele’s “21,” renamed “Vera, 93;” Taylor Swift’s “1989,” which is now “R.C. 1922;” and classic “Queen II” now known simply as “Carers,” featuring Sydmar employees.

After the rocking tributes were shared, the praise began pouring in – including from many celebrities – along with some album requests.

The pastime was started by the activities coordinator at Sydmar to help the seniors “make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible,” according to a GoFundMe, “The Show Must Go On,” created to raise money for Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.