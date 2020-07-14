Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Nursing home residents praised for expertly recreating iconic album covers in lockdown

The residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

You’re never too old to rock.

That’s the message this nursing home in the U.K. is sending with its expert recreations of iconic album covers.

The residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame from a tweet showing the seniors recreating famous music albums.

The residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame from a tweet showing the seniors recreating famous music albums. (Google Maps)

BUCKINGHAM PALACE NOW SELLING GIN MADE WITH INGREDIENTS FROM THE QUEEN'S GARDEN

The residents of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in London have reached viral fame after a tweet was shared showing how the seniors and their carers are entertaining themselves during lockdown: by replicating beloved and iconic music album covers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those involved in the artistic campaign recreated such classics as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,” which was rebranded as “Born in England” by Martin Steinberg; Adele’s “21,” renamed “Vera, 93;” Taylor Swift’s “1989,” which is now “R.C. 1922;” and classic “Queen II” now known simply as “Carers,” featuring Sydmar employees.

After the rocking tributes were shared, the praise began pouring in – including from many celebrities –  along with some album requests.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pastime was started by the activities coordinator at Sydmar to help the seniors “make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible,” according to a GoFundMe, “The Show Must Go On,” created to raise money for Alzheimer’s UK and Dementia Friends.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.