Nurse starts 'Pics for Providers' project to show appreciation for health care workers

A women’s health nurse practitioner has taken it upon herself to spread a little joy to those in her field amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Tari Brodsky, who works at a hospital on Long Island in New York, started a “Pics for Providers” project as a way for others to show their appreciation through drawings and cards for nurses, doctors and other health care providers as they work tirelessly to deal with the global pandemic.

“I started the idea for 'Pics for Providers' very much on a whim. I actually really didn’t think that it would amount to anything so large as it has become,” Brodsky told Fox News. “I'm a mom. I'm a nurse practitioner. I just wanted to find a way for myself, my kids and others who have been saying that they're looking for ways to entertain their kids, or projects to do with their kids at home.”

To participate, all you need is “paper, crayons, pencils, paint [or] whatever you like to draw or color with,” she said.

“Draw a quick picture. It could say, 'Thank you.' 'We support you.' It could be a picture. It could have words. It could be a letter… anything that you want. Anything that shows appreciation, gratitude.”

After you’ve finished your masterpiece, snap a picture of the drawing on your phone and email it to Brodsky at the email address she started for the project: pics4providers@gmail.com.

Since launching, Brodsky said she has received dozens of heartwarming pieces from all over the country.

“I mean, I would love to see how this develops. They will love to see how many pictures we can get, how many pictures we can give to health care workers who are on the front lines. So I would just like us to continue to watch this grow and develop as much as they possibly can,” Brodsky said, adding that a website is currently in the works, to showcase all of the emails she has received.

For more, listen to Tari Brodsky’s entire interview above.