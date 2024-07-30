Northern Lights may be seen across some portions of US this week after 'strong solar activity'

After a series of recent solar storms, residents of a number of northern U.S. states may be able to see the stunning Northern Lights this week.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Association’s (NOAA) Storm Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) announced that several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were released by the Sun and are on a path toward Earth.

"Solar activity was elevated through the weekend and various events, including solar flares and filament eruptions, were associated with CMEs," the NOAA’s publication stated.

"Some of these CMEs were determined to have Earth-directed components and arrival could begin" as of yesterday, the 29th, "due to an event early on July 27."

A series of other CMEs also occurred, pointing to an arrival on June 30 that will continue into the 31st, due to the amount of time it takes for the ejections to progress over and surpass the Earth’s magnetic field.

The NOAA reported that additional CME arrivals are still a possibility.

"Additional CMEs continue to erupt from the Sun due to the number of active regions and the associated complex sunspot groups, and additional CME arrivals are possible," the Weather Prediction Center reported.

A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued and will remain in effect until Wednesday, the center said.

Earlier this summer, the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis were seen across the U.S. and even in some of the southern states, after the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years took place.

"While strong X-class solar flares can cause high-frequency radio blackouts, the charged particles of a CME create the beautiful dancing lights known as Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights," Fox Weather reported.

NASA satellites observed the CME’s blast away from the Sun and on a path toward the Earth’s magnetic field.

The SWPC’s website is monitoring the CMEs and offering a forecast for this evening and tomorrow — mapping out the possible sightline of the Northern Lights and which U.S. states may be able to enjoy the view.

"Possible G2 (moderate) magnetic storm levels could happen early Tuesday morning between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET," Fox Weather detailed ahead of July 30.

"The most intense solar storms with G3 (strong) levels will happen while most of the eastern U.S. is in daylight between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET."

The other reported CME arrivals may lead to even more possible sightings throughout the week — while G3 sightings mean people in the upper U.S. states and some of the Midwest may get a glimpse of the lights.

The weather also plays a large role in the visibility of Aurora Borealis.

Fox Weather reported that most of Canada, and most northern states across the U.S., will have fair weather conditions in order to take in the lights.

"For much of Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., weather conditions look pretty good Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with minimal cloud cover across Minneapolis in Minnesota, Casper in Wyoming and Buffalo in New York."

Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, as Fox 5 New York noted, "Under strong geomagnetic storm conditions, the Northern Lights can be visible in places such as Chicago, Casper, Wyoming; and Iowa … The cloud cover in the Upper Midwest and Northeast will create fair to poor viewing conditions."