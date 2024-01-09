Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

North Carolina police bring loose pigs, goat home after neighborhood escapade

Officers with the Apex Police Department had to herd the animals with a patrol car

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Police in North Carolina say a group of farm animals escaped from their home and ended up roaming a suburban neighborhood last week.

"Is anyone missing their pigs and goat?" the Apex Police Department asked locals in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, along with photos showing the two pigs and one goat casually trotting in the middle of the road.

The trio of animals all stayed with each other during their journey and didn't run into any danger, according to the department's Facebook page.

"AFTER A SHORT WHILE AND HERDING THEM BACK UP THE ROAD (VIA PATROL CAR AND ON FOOT) TO THEIR HOME, THEY HAVE BEEN REUNITED!!!!" the department wrote in an update.

Goat walking ahead of two pigs

The animals did not run into any danger during their trip, Apex police say. (Apex Police Department via Facebook)

Apex residents appeared to get a kick out of the police department's social media post, with many Facebook users commenting about the farm friends.

"They are precious!" one Apex resident said.

"I love that they were traveling together!" another replied.

Pigs and goat walking in middle of suburban street

Photos show the group – two pigs and one goat – casually trotting in the middle of the road. (Apex Police Department via Facebook)

Farm-related puns were also made in the comments section.

"I would have been in hog heaven!!!" one user said.

"Looks like the cops [are] chasing the scape goat," another quipped.

Goat and two pigs eating near house

Apex residents commented on the police department's social media post, with many of them admiring the farm animals and their adventure. (Apex Police Department via Facebook)

While it seemed that the animals' adventures had ended on Saturday, a Facebook user claimed that the trio escaped yet again on Tuesday afternoon.

"Dear APD: they came back! Send the escorts," she said, attaching a picture of the two pigs and goat roaming in a patch of grass.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Apex Police Department for comment.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.