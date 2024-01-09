North Carolina police bring loose pigs, goat home after neighborhood escapade

Police in North Carolina say a group of farm animals escaped from their home and ended up roaming a suburban neighborhood last week.

"Is anyone missing their pigs and goat?" the Apex Police Department asked locals in a Facebook post shared on Saturday, along with photos showing the two pigs and one goat casually trotting in the middle of the road.

The trio of animals all stayed with each other during their journey and didn't run into any danger, according to the department's Facebook page.

"AFTER A SHORT WHILE AND HERDING THEM BACK UP THE ROAD (VIA PATROL CAR AND ON FOOT) TO THEIR HOME, THEY HAVE BEEN REUNITED!!!!" the department wrote in an update.

Apex residents appeared to get a kick out of the police department's social media post, with many Facebook users commenting about the farm friends.

"They are precious!" one Apex resident said.

"I love that they were traveling together!" another replied.

Farm-related puns were also made in the comments section.

"I would have been in hog heaven!!!" one user said.

"Looks like the cops [are] chasing the scape goat," another quipped.

While it seemed that the animals' adventures had ended on Saturday, a Facebook user claimed that the trio escaped yet again on Tuesday afternoon.

"Dear APD: they came back! Send the escorts," she said, attaching a picture of the two pigs and goat roaming in a patch of grass.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Apex Police Department for comment.