Nicole Kidman opens up about beauty routine, love of retinol cream and sunscreen

It doesn’t take too much digging to find out Nicole Kidman’s skin-care secrets. She’s been telling us for years.

The “Big Little Lies” actress claimed in a recent interview with Byrdie that her skin – which the beauty website describes as “flawless, like glass” – is the result of conscious “micro-decisions” aimed to minimize stress, along with plenty of sunscreen and Neutrogena retinol cream.

PHOTOS: MOM, 64, CLAIMS SHE AND DAUGHTER ARE MISTAKEN FOR SISTERS

“The really big thing for me is sun protection,” she told Byrdie editor Amanda Montell in an interview posted earlier this month. “Because I’m so outdoorsy — I love playing tennis, and I love working out outdoors. I love going for a run and swimming, and I just want to be able to do all of that and protect my skin because I get burnt.”

But in addition to sunscreen and some vitamin C for “long term” protection, Kidman doubled-down on her love of retinol cream — a product she’s previously raved about in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“And I believe in using retinol at night, so I use the Neutrogena Night Repair. I know people go, ‘Retinol! It’ll make your skin dry,’ but it doesn’t,” she claimed of the $24 product.

Kidman, 52, also credited massages, aromatherapy and a good night’s sleep with helping her remain as stress-free as possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have a big thing about just being easy on yourself, and on others,” she said in a response to a question about choosing not to maintain a strict routine.

“To go with the flow.”