Newlyweds, 4 wedding guests arrested for breaking into school after nuptials

Well, that’s one way to spend your wedding night.

A newly married couple in Florida and four of their weddings guests were arrested for allegedly breaking to an elementary school hours after the nuptials.

On Sunday, Abigail Carlson and Zachary Fuit said “I do” at Bear Lake and, later in the evening, the 21-year-old bride and 26-year-old groom reportedly snuck into a former elementary school in the city of Milton, accompanied by wedding guests Stephen Pepik, Victor Peres, Zachary Barr and Colton Patterson.

According to arrest reports quoted by the Pensacola News Journal, the six suspects entered the old Munson Elementary School by removing wooden boards the property’s caretaker had used to cover a broken window, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.

The caretaker told authorities that during the evening, he heard a “loud noise” and spotted two of the trespassers climbing through the window, the News Journal reports. The man rushed to write down the license plate numbers of two strange cars parked outside the building, before hearing more noise from the south side of the old school.

Broken pieces of an electrical breaker were found discarded at the scene.

The caretaker contacted authorities, who arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. Using the license plate numbers, officials were able to find both cars – and the suspects – later that evening.

The bride told police that the group “found the school, which she and the others believed to be abandoned, parked and looked around the building,” as per reports. Carlson claimed that her new husband took pieces from the electrical breaker.

Charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft, the six suspects were booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Sunday night.

According to WKRG, Fuit, Pepik, Peres, Barr and Patterson are enlisted in the Marines. Carlson works as a surgical technician.