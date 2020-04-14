New Yorkers keep sneaking onto golf courses despite stay-at-home orders, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Yorkers are apparently sneaking onto golf courses despite strict statewide social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country, with 202,630 positive cases and a staggering 10,834 deaths, and the parks department has ordered all golf courses to close until April 29.

Yet 85 golfers were told to leave the South Shore Golf Course on Staten Island Wednesday and six were escorted from the borough’s LaTourette GC on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the city's parks department, which oversees the 20 full-service and mini courses told the New York Post.

In addition, eight golfers were told to vacate the Clearview Golf Course in Queens on April 5 and five were issued $50 summonses for trespassing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo instructed all New Yorkers to stay at home unless they needed groceries or medical supplies.

"No golf is to be played on golf courses until further notice," the New York State Golf Association explicitly stated in a press release Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP