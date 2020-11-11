New Yorkers save sick swan, take it on subway to animal rescue

Only in New York!

A group of good Samaritans in New York City flew into action to save a sick swan, shuttling the 17-pound bird on the subway to an animal rehab. The “tail” has a happy ending, as the bird recovers at the rescue and is reportedly crushing on another swan.

Ariel Cordova-Rojas was hiking and biking through the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last Thursday afternoon when she spotted a motionless swan alone in the grass, New York Daily News reports.

In a twist of serendipity, the woman used to work at the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side, and recognized the warning signs of something amiss.

“I approached, and she stayed still. Swans are normally very aggressive and very territorial, so I knew something was wrong,” Cordova-Rojas said.

Compelled, the bird lover told WABC that she “just couldn't leave her there.” She carefully threw her jacket over the swan, and walked a mile with the 17-pound bird in her arms back to her bike.

From there, kind passersby stopped to ask Cordova-Rojas if she needed help. After explaining the situation, the good Samaritans gave her and the bird a ride to the subway, while another onlooker – who coincidentally works for the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority – drove her bike to the train station, the Daily News reported.

Cordova-Rojas rode the A train with the fowl, which she affectionately named "Bae" in a nod to Jamaica Bay, where she was found, to get animal care at the Wild Bird Fund. Hilariously, she claimed her fellow passengers didn't even do a double-take at the swan on the subway during the ride.

"New Yorkers are used to so many crazy things happening, it doesn't faze them," she told WABC.

Bae the bird is now said to be in stable condition on the road to recovery, taking antibiotics and other medications for lead poisoning.

"She's really pretty happy here… she's having a good time," said Rita McMahon, Wild Bird Fund director.

According to the outlet, Bae may even be falling in love. After her arrival, she started honking at a male swan in the nonprofit’s care. Things are going swimmingly for the flirty bird, as workers are letting Bae and her beau splash around in the water together.