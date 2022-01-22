New York college student, a Cuban immigrant, is concerned about 'leftist propaganda' he sees in US

It's hard to watch your fellow college students — or any Americans, for that matter — make terrible mistakes of judgment.

That's the gist of the feelings of Justo Antonio Triana, a current Syracuse University student in New York and a recent immigrant from communist Cuba.

He shared his dismay and concern about his peers' views of socialism in 2022 during a segment on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning.

"The thing that they are very confused about is the idea of how life is in Cuba and how does that work," he told the program about his fellow students and their perceptions of his native country.

"They think that because there is free health care and free education, that life is easy and happy — but in reality that's not true," he said.

"We pay dearly for those things. We pay with our freedom."

He added, "We pay with our human rights. We don't have any opportunity to have a life with dignity and basic human rights."

Triana came to this country in 2019.

His father had immigrated here from Cuba five years before that and filed for family reunification.

"A lot of people are pushing this leftist propaganda [here in the United States] and creating an ambiance in which [if you say something different than that], then you become isolated, you become kind of politically incorrect, and they put you on the wrong side of history, let's say."

"They make you appear as if you're morally incorrect," he added on "Fox and Friends Weekend" about what he's seeing around him here in this country.

At Syracuse University, Justo Antonio Triana is studying Classical Civilization and Political Science.

He also writes poetry, articles , and narratives in both Spanish and English, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

In a recent piece for The College Fix, Triana shared a number of concerns that brought him broader attention.

"Because Cubans have always been indoctrinated in the notion that the U.S. government is the sole force behind all attempts to overthrow the communist regime, people naturally assume that most Americans have the same political position as their government, or at least, that they are informed of what is happening on our island."

He added, "But nothing could be further from the truth."

He wrote as well, "What struck me the most at first was the number of people who had a distorted idea of what it was really like to live in Cuba. Many could only think of the palm trees on a beach, but the first impulse of others was to repeat the magic words with which the international left justifies the tyranny: ‘free health care, free education, American embargo.’"

