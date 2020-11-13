Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food Trends
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

New Jersey man eats raw onion for TikTok’s ‘COVID taste test’ trend, goes viral

The video has more than 15.4M views

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

When Russell Donnelly lost his sense of taste and smell, he figured it was the coronavirus

A positive rapid test confirmed his theory, but his friends didn’t believe the 30-year-old from Jersey City, N.J., really couldn’t taste anything, he told NJ.com.

To prove it to them, he decided to join the “COVID Taste Test” trend on TikTok and made a video of himself eating a raw onion and garlic paste and drinking a shot of lemon juice. 

Donnelly posted the video on TikTok last week and it soon went viral -- garnering more than 15.4 million views.

Though Donnelly’s video has gone viral recently, the “COVID Taste Test” trend has been around for a while

CORONAVIRUS TASTE TESTS GAIN POPULARITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO CHALLENGE LOST SENSES

Donnelly’s video begins with him chopping off the ends of a red onion as he explains that he has the virus, but can’t taste anything. 

“Everyone keeps telling me to try and eat like some nasty stuff, but I don’t have any nasty stuff at my house, so I figured I’d just like eat some stuff that would be strong or pungent … just to see what it’s like,” he says in the video.

@rustardlikemustard

Covid taste testing. This is the craziest sensation. ##covid19 ##fyp ##MyHobby ##fineart

♬ original sound - rustardlikemustard

“So here’s an onion,” he adds as he takes a huge bite out of it, as if it were an apple.

But he hardly reacts. 

TIKTOK, POSTMATES DELIVERY TRENDING FOODS TO FANS IN LOS ANGELES

“Nothing,” he says, chewing the onion as he opens a bottle of lemon juice and pours it into a shot glass.

A TikTok user has gone viral after he posted a video of himself eating a raw onion for the "COVID Taste Test" trend. (iStock)

A TikTok user has gone viral after he posted a video of himself eating a raw onion for the "COVID Taste Test" trend. (iStock)

Then he takes the lemon juice shot, which he gargles before swallowing -- again, with almost no reaction. 

“Nothing,” he says again. 

TIKTOK USER’S CARROT-CHOPPING ANTICS STUNS INTERNET

Then, he picks up a small jar of garlic paste. 

“Oh that would hurt,” he says before putting a sizable spoonful of the paste in his mouth. 

“Nothing,” he says again. “This is a crazy virus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many commenters said they also experienced the same loss of taste and smell that Donnelly did, while others just said his stomach might start hurting from the food combination. 

“Imagine if his taste came back in the middle of this,” one person wrote. 

“OKAY BUT ACID REFLUX IS STILL A THING,” someone else commented.

Another person added: “This hurt to watch.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Donnelly has continued to make “COVID Taste Test” videos, which show him eating an Oreo with Wasabi in it, drinking orange juice after brushing his teeth with a huge glob of toothpaste, and drinking shots of vinegar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.