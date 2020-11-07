TikTok, Postmates deliver trending foods to fans in Los Angeles

Now TikTok users can actually taste the delicious trending foods they see on the app.

The company announced last week that it has partnered with Postmates for TikTok Treats, “the first creator-led menu featuring some of the most popular food trends that started on TikTok,” the announcement said.

TikTok Treats, which is only available on Postmates in Los Angeles through Nov. 22, offers four foods: pancake cereal, cloud bread, bento boxes and whipped coffee.

According to the announcement, there are limited quantities of each item, but they will be available for free delivery.

“From music to fashion to food, the TikTok community has built a reputation of starting movements that influence today's zeitgeist,” Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing said in a statement. “As we continue to celebrate how culture starts on TikTok, we are thrilled to be partnering with leading on-demand delivery platform Postmates and beloved local LA restaurants to bring TikTok treats to fans across the city.”

In the announcement, TikTok explained how each of the four trends became popular on the platform.

Pancake cereal apparently started trending on TikTok because of a video by user @sydneymelhoff. Now people can get the dish from B Sweet Dessert Bar through TikTok Treats.

User @linqanaaa started the cloud bread trend with a video showing how to make the treat, according to the announcement.

If fans in Los Angeles don’t want to make it themselves, they can order cloud bread from Dialog Cafe through TikTok Treats.

TikTok’s bento box trend was started by user @theleetles and fans can get their own from Sweetfin through TikTok Treats.

Meanwhile, whipped coffee became popular on TikTok by user @imhannahcho. Coffee N’ Clothes is selling their own whipped coffee through the TikTok Treats program, according to the announcement.

