National Geographic releases its ‘Pictures of the Year’: See some of the jaw-dropping shots

The year 2023 was full of colorful adventures and moments all around the globe.

National Geographic’s photographers captured many of them on camera, submitting their best photos for consideration in NatGeo's "Pictures of the Year."

Of the more than two million photos submitted by 165 photographers on assignment across the world, 29 shots were chosen as the most captivating images.

Here are seven outstanding selections from NatGeo’s annual roundup.

Kiwi examination: Wellington, New Zealand

Pig brain: Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut

Aquatic expedition: Mount Michael, South Atlantic Ocean

Butterfly-drenched trees: Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico

Hyena pack at dawn: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Finnish and U.S. soldiers in training: Sodankyla, Finland

Diving in toxic Lago Verde: Frasassi Caves, Italy

More of this year's "Pictures of the Year" can be found on National Geographic's website.