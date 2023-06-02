National Donut Day: Fascinating and patriotic history behind this delicious observance

Today, June 2, is the 85th anniversary of National Donut Day, an observance with deep history in American charity.

"National Donut Day has been celebrated for 85 years thanks to the country’s largest nongovernmental social service provider," the Salvation Army said in a press release, noting it's observed each year on the first Friday of June.

"Some people may not know that when they’re eating a donut on the first Friday of June each year, it’s more than simply a food holiday: It’s a recognition of selfless volunteers who serve people in need," the release also said.

National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the organization's "Donut Lassies."

These "Donut Lassies" provided an important emotional boost to U.S. soldiers during World War I.

In 1917, approximately 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France to set up "small huts" near the front lines.

These volunteers distributed clothes, supplies and baked goods.

The "Donut Lassies" served up to 9,000 donuts to the troops each day.

"Despite discovering that serving baked goods would be difficult considering the conditions of the huts and the limited rations, two officers — Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance — began frying donuts," said the Salvation Army.

"While the Salvation Army is known for helping 24 million people in the United States, we serve in 133 countries to help bring light to people during times of darkness," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of the Salvation Army, in the release.

"The iconic Donut Lassies represent how that help and hope can look a bit different but can provide service to those who need it the most," Hodder also said.

More than a century after the debut of the "Donut Lassies," The Salvation Army continues to serve donuts (and other meals) to those in need, according to their website.

Donut deals

Many donut shops are observing National Donut Day with free donuts.

At participating Duck Donuts locations, customers can get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage, says the company's website.

Krispy Kreme is distributing donuts for free — no purchase required — on National Donut Day, the business tweeted.

Additionally, the chain is offering a special on its original glazed donuts.

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary.

Tim Hortons is similarly offering a free donut with the purchase of a beverage, says its website.

Facts about the tasty treat

The United States consumes more than 10 billion donuts each year, said the Salvation Army's fact sheet for National Donut Day.

Both "donut" and "doughnut" are acceptable spellings for the tasty treat — and Boston, Massachusetts, has more donut shops per capita than any other U.S. city, the Salvation Army also says.

The record for the "heaviest doughnut" was set on January 21, 1993, in a joint effort by Utica-based Hemstrought's Bakeries, Donato's Bakery and local radio station WKLL-FM.

The filled doughnut came in at a whopping 3,739 pounds, according to the Guinness World Record website.

Englishwoman Leah Shutkever holds the record for "Most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes," says Guinness.

She consumed 10 of these on May 16, 2020.