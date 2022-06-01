Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

National Donut Day 2022: Where to find free donut deals

Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more are celebrating National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, with delicious offers

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Krispy Kreme sells a dozen donuts for same as average gas price Video

Krispy Kreme sells a dozen donuts for same as average gas price

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena discusses the company's latest idea allowing customers to snag a dozen donuts for the same price as the national average for a gallon of gas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Run, don’t walk! 

National Donut Day is Friday, June 3 — and stores are handing out free or discounted donuts right and left. 

Here are some of the outlets that are offering yummy treats in honor of National Donut Day (which some people wish was every day, but you can't have everything).

BAKERY CUSTOMER SPENDS $1,000 ON SINGLE DOUGHNUT: ‘WE ARE IN TEARS’

In some cases, purchases are required to snag that free donut — so keep reading for details!

Dunkin'

At Dunkin’, previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, customers can receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. 

The outlet even suggested closing offices on Friday, June 3. 

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced it will offer three donut-day deals. 

Customers can receive any donut free or purchase an original glazed dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 mini-donuts.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be offering three deals to celebrate the day. (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be offering three deals to celebrate the day. (Krispy Kreme)

Guests will also be able to purchase a Krispy Kreme Eat Doughnuts hat for 50% off. 

Krispy Kreme is also giving National Donut Day customers a coupon to return to the store the following Friday, June 10, to receive a new mystery glaze donut. 

RISING COST OF INGREDIENTS HITTING BAKERIES

7-Eleven

The popular convenience store 7-Eleven will offer a buy-one, get-one deal to reward members at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. 

7-Eleven will offer a buy-one, get-one deal to reward members on National Donut Day. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

7-Eleven will offer a buy-one, get-one deal to reward members on National Donut Day. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tim Hortons

The Canadian coffee powerhouse Tim Hortons, which has over 550 locations in the U.S., will be offering a buy-one, get-one donut from May 30 through June 5. 

DONUT SHOP OWNER SAYS COMPANY EARNING DOUGH AFTER PANDEMIC

Customers must be registered Tim Rewards members in order to take part. 

The national day of donuts was originally created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check out your local donut shops, too, to see if they're offering any donut deals on Friday, June 3. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus