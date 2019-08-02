Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Mustachioed puppy goes viral, named for resemblance to Salvador Dali

Alexandra Deabler
The resemblance is surreal.

A tiny puppy with a big mustache is earning legions of fans online for her unusual resemblance to the late surrealist artist Salvador Dali.

The puppy, who was placed, along with her entire family, with a foster in the Dallas area, quickly went viral and earned her name Salvador Dolly because of her curly Dali-esque mustache.

Hearts and Bones Rescue in Dallas, Texas, took in the 5-week-old stray puppy, along with her mom and 10 siblings from Dallas Animal Services, a shelter with the third-highest number of animal intakes in the entire country.

Hearts and Bones Rescue in Dallas, Texas, took in the 5-week-old stray puppy, along with her mom and 10 siblings from Dallas Animal Services, a shelter with the third-highest number of animal intakes in the entire country.

The nonprofit Hearts and Bones Rescue posted photos of the large group on its Instagram page last week, but one black-and-white pup stood out from the back — specifically because of her striking facial marking.

Salvador Dolly and her litter will be taken to NYC toward the end of August or early September to be adopted.

Salvador Dolly and her litter will be taken to NYC toward the end of August or early September, where Hearts and Bones Rescue will accept applications for those interested in adopting the puppies — knowledge of 1920s-era art not required.

Donations and applications to adopt can be made at the Hearts and Bones website.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.