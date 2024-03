Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: Two megachurch pastors are joining forces for an upcoming movie event on April 23, 2024 — and they hope the message of their films will inspire others and bring the Holy Spirit into theaters.

The event, "Miracles at the Movies," will feature condensed versions of the 2023 films "The Domino Revival" and "Come Out in Jesus Name" — along with a live-streamed message at the end of the event from pastors Greg Locke and Mike Signorelli.

Locke told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that he had the idea of combining the two movies into a single event.

"This year we thought, ‘You know what? Let’s take Mike Signorelli's movie and our movie and boil them down to like 45 minutes of the most action-packed parts — and then give us 30 minutes to come in at the end and sit down and just really pastor people," he said.

Locke, whose film "Come Out in Jesus Name," was originally released on March 13, 2023, is the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee.

Signorelli, lead pastor of V1 Church in New York City, directed the film "The Domino Revival," which was released on Nov. 13, 2023.

Signorelli told Fox News Digital that each of the two films had "thousands of people filling movie theater auditoriums — [and people] had these really crazy encounters with God" during the original releases.

The two films are centered on deliverance ministry, which Locke described as "teaching people how to overcome what we would consider spiritual warfare, demonic oppression [and] suicidal thoughts."

"People [have been] set free and healed and radically changed."

A person in need of deliverance ministry may feel as though "they're under a curse of some type of sickness in their body," or they may have trouble from a past trauma, he said.

"The biggest thing we deal with is unforgiveness," said Locke, referring to things such as abuse or parental abandonment.

"And so, we just hit it straight on and say, ‘Look, you've tried everything else. Let us consider this a spiritual attack from the enemy, from a demon, somebody's evil spirit.'"

Locke claimed that through his ministry, he has seen "people get set free and healed and radically changed by the thousands."

The combination of the two films, said Locke, will be a "one-two punch."

While Locke's movie is more focused on the acts of deliverance ministry, Signorelli's is based on breaking generational curses and spiritual oppression.

"It'll go from ['Come Out in Jesus Name'] talking heavily about, ‘OK, you can be free from evil spirits, into ['The Domino Revival'] saying, ’And here's the result. You can live victoriously, you can be healed, your marriage can be saved,'" he said.

Locke continued, "Look, God's got a plan for your life, and you don't have to be living in depression. You don't have to be on the brink of divorce. You don't have to have this pill addiction."

He added, "And we talk people through that."

"My movie in particular is focused on canceling suicides," Signorelli told Fox News Digital. "And we've just had so many testimonies of people choosing not to end their lives."

The two films "threaded together very, very well," Signorelli told Fox News Digital. "There was some level of intentionality when I created my film to help tell the back story of his film," he added.

Signorelli believes that miracles are still happening in the modern era.

"The story of the Bible is that every single time something seemed impossible, God always had a response with the miraculous," he said.

"We believe that we serve a God of the miraculous."

"I really believe it's a chance to see God move right before their eyes."

With his film, Signorelli said he hopes to deepen viewers' relationship with God.

"I want people to really see this is more than just watching a movie," he said. "I really believe it's a chance to see God move right before their eyes."

The nature of his ministry — "exposing the demonic" — helps people to better understand God, he said, especially in the present day.

"I believe a lot of what we're seeing in society is demonically orchestrated. Which, again, would make you sound crazy to a modern thinker," he said.

"But these are ancient spirits and modern days. And so when we unveil them, it also helps people understand God's plan in the midst of it."

The event is going to be "an awesome, awesome testimony," and "movie theaters are going to host the Holy Spirit," said Signorelli.

Tickets for "Miracles at The Movies" go on sale on March 19.

Here's a look at the film's trailer, shared exclusively with readers by Fox News Digital on March 18.

