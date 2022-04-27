Mother’s Day gift ideas for grandmothers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the grandmother or grandmother figure who has done so much, show how much she means to you this Mother’s Day.



From a chest of herbal teas to a personalized candle, keep reading for gift picks ahead of the holiday, which falls on Sunday, May 8.

Red Land Cotton Legacy Tricolor Throw, $255

A modern take on the classic herringbone weave with a large chevron pattern, this throw blanket is woven at Brahms Mount in Maine on antique shuttle looms. For another great gift from Red Land Cotton, we also love The Leighton Bathrobe, currently on sale for $120.

Keepsake Framed Collage, $49

Using an app, make a collage of up to 200 images to show a special matriarch how much you care. You also select the frame style and can add a personalized message, caption or a note directly onto the collage for another thoughtful flourish.

Talia Sari Custom Map Jewelry, from $159

Show your grandmother or grandmother figure some love with this personalized present. On the easy-to-use Talia Sari website, select any place in the world and create your preliminary design. Suggestion: Choose the street your grandparents met on or where their first child was born. Or, perhaps it’s the address of a restaurant you frequented together.

Once you’ve selected the destination, you can shift and move the map, choose the size, select a gold or silver finish and add an enamel, heart or a pearl marker to mark a specific place. Choose from a necklace, ring, earrings or brooch.

Home Dough, from $16 for one package of eight cookies

Grandma usually makes the best cookies, but she sure deserves this sweet treat which comes pretty darn close. The new line of gourmet frozen cookie dough is preservative-free and made with as many high-quality, organic ingredients as possible. Home Dough’s founder, Jami, has been fine-tuning her cookie recipes for more than 50 years, and it’s safe to say you can taste that love and care from the first bite.

Lola and Maeve Personalized Candle, $35

A lucky lady is going to love this candle with a photo of your choice printed on the label. Made in the USA with eco-friendly soy wax and blend, the candle arrives in a handsome box that’s great for gifting. Choose from a variety of fragrances ranging from eucalyptus mint to wildflower pear.

Tea Forté Herbal Tea Chest, $66

Surprise tea lovers with this collection of caffeine-free, herbal tea blends. Twenty flavors run the gamut from Apricot Amaretto to Winter Chai and the reusable serving box can be refilled again.

Knack Just Breathe, $84

Give grandma the gift of relaxation with this gift from custom gifting site, Knack, which lets you create a personalized message with each order. Some orders include Herbivore Botanicals’ Coconut Soak, a faux succulent, Paddywax's Urban Concrete Amber & Smoke soy wax candle and a loofah.

Tribute Personalized Group Video, $29

Wow your grandmother with a group video that shows how much you care. It costs $29 for a DIY video or splurge for the $99 concierge service and a staffer will compile an amazing video for you.

Olive & Cocoa Ombre Slippers & Hand Cream, $94

These slippers come with moisturizing goat milk lavender hand cream. This present arrives ready-to-go in a nice wooden crate with a ribbon.

Olive & Cocoa Blooming Floral Handbag, $134

For another choice from Olive & Cocoa, this floral arrangement is presented within a handbag-shaped container covered in real moss.

