Mother of 11 has kids wear numbered shirts to keep track of them

Eleven kids are a lot to look after.

A mom in England has come up with a unique way of keeping track of her kids when they go out. She made up numbered shirts so she can quickly make sure everyone is accounted for.

Nicole and Joseph Sutton are the proud parents of eleven children, The Sun reports. The kids, whose ages range from 14 to just five months, are named Rhiannan (the oldest), Lacy, Mackenzie, Skylar, Henley, Cobi, Parker, Hadley, River, Ocean and Navy (the youngest). The Suttons also had one child who was stillborn, which is why Navy was given No. 12.

THIS IS SUMMER CAMP? TRAVEL FIRM DEBUTS LUXURY 'CAMP EXPERIENCES' WITH PRIVATE ACCOMMODATIONS, PERSONAL CHEFS

According to the news outlet, Nicole explained, “Shocked was my first reaction when I found out I was pregnant with Rhiannon. I had the contraceptive implant so I never expected to fall pregnant. We didn't find out until I was already four months gone. I took a test because I was putting weight on but I never thought it would be positive. I had no idea how we would manage but any child is a blessing so we just rolled with it.”

Joseph, 35, reportedly didn’t even want children, let alone a big family. He says now that he has one, it might be a “madhouse,” but he “wouldn’t change it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nicole, 30, continued, “After I had my first baby I just found I loved being a mom so much and looking after my daughter. I'm not close with my family so the more I had, the more I loved it. When we're out I'm constantly head counting without even thinking.”

This has led the mom to make up numbered shirts for the kids to make counting easier.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I just see us as a normal family with a few extra running around,” she said. “Parenting is the same for us all -- whether we have one or 12, we are all just doing our best.”