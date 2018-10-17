More babies are being born to unmarried parents in US than ever

Forty percent of US babies are being born to unmarried parents, a trend that has risen steadily over the past five decades, according to a new UN report.

In 1970, only about 10 percent of births were outside marriage, according to the report, by the UN Population Fund.

The trend toward out-of-wedlock babies is even higher in Europe.

France has the largest percentage of out-of-wedlock births in the European Union, with 60 percent of babies being born outside marriage.

The report also shows that women in America are waiting longer before having their first child.

In the US, the average age of a woman having her first child is now 27, as opposed to in 1970, when that age was 22.

Women in Czechia, Canada, Japan, Spain and Korea all have still higher average ages for a woman’s first birth, with Korean women topping the chart by having their first child at an average of age 31.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.