Smithfield Foods employee allegedly urinates on production line, costs company 50,000 pounds of product

Smithfield Foods has reportedly disposed of 50,000 pounds of product after an employee allegedly relieved himself while working on the production line.

The company says the male employee has since been suspended pending an investigation.

WOMAN SELLING FURNITURE ONLINE ACCIDENTALLY SHARES PHOTO OF NAKED BREASTS

Surveillance video on the incident, which happened over the weekend, was shared with 10 On Your Side news. The worker, who is dressed in a hair cap, face mask, white jacket and gloves, can be seen moving product along the conveyer belt. He then pauses to take off his gloves, appears to unzip his pants and leans forward as he seemingly relieves himself. He then puts his gloves back on and returns to work a few seconds later.

The company released a statement on the matter, saying they are investigating the “isolated incident” at the processing facility in Smithfield, Va.

“In accordance with Smithfield’s food safety and quality standards, more than 50,000 pounds of product was disposed of following an initial internal investigation that revealed an employee allegedly urinated at his station during the production process. The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations. The employee has been suspended pending a complete investigation.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The facility and its employees’ immediate response and corrective actions to this isolated incident reflect the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of its products. The safety and quality of our foods is fundamental to our success as a company, underscoring our mission to provide ‘Good food. Responsibly,’” the statement read.

The company, which produces pork products, did not specify which product(s) specifically the facility disposed of.