Mom twerks in principal's office after learning daughter got into college

One Texas mom of a high school senior was concerned when the principal summoned her for an impromptu meeting, but she was soon surprised with good news instead: her daughter had been accepted into college, marking a first for their family. Footage of the proud mom’s epic “happy dance” has since gone viral on Facebook with over 3,200 views.

The Grand Prairie Independent School District shared footage of the sweet scene to social media, and it has since gone viral.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, LaJuana McCree jetted to South Grand Prairie Early College High School after receiving a phone call from the school office regarding her daughter Promise McCree, 18.

Strutting into the office with what she’s since described as her serious “mom face” – and glam oversized sunglasses – to inquire about what happened, LaJuana has since revealed that she had no idea she was being secretly filmed.

"I was ready for war. I thought Promise had gotten into some serious trouble,” the parent told WXIA-TV of the ordeal.

“There’s something else that you need to talk about. It happened today, and I’m going to let Promise tell you what happened,” a school official says, as McCree nervously eyes her daughter.

“I got accepted into Grambling!” her daughter exclaims, before the group erupts in cheers and laughter. An ecstatic LaJuana proceeded to gasp, scream and throw her arms in the air, dancing and twerking in the 25-second clip.

"Her face just lit up, and I didn't know what to say, I was just speechless," Promise told WXIA of shocking her mom with the surprise that she got into Grambling State University in Louisiana.

"When she told me, all the anxiety went away," LaJuana said. "And yeah, I did a dance, a celebration dance, it's called a twerk...that's a proper response for her being accepted," she said with a laugh.

According to the outlet, the incident unfolded back in December. Promise officially committed to Grambling over the weekend, prompting the school district to now publicize the story.

Promise will be the first in her family to attend university, WXIA reports. She plans to major in criminal psychology.

“Promise is a true gift from God to me,” LaJuana said of her youngest daughter, as per the Star-Telegram. “She’s a mentor to her younger cousins and is very family oriented. She always wanted to watch the Discovery Channel as a kid, and find out about planets and science, so I had to find out about those things, too, because she was so inquisitive, always had all these questions.”

"I'm just in awe of the woman she's becoming, I'm very excited, and I'm ecstatic that she's happy," she dished to WXIA. “The possibilities are endless, I already know."