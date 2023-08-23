Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Mom speaks out after baby dies from swallowing water bead, plus ethical AI use in classrooms

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
redheaded baby in a child's swing

Esther Jo Bethard loved playing with her siblings and going to the zoo. She died at 10 months of age after accidentally swallowing a water bead. (Taylor Bethard)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

HEARTBREAKING LOSS – Mom from Wisconsin calls for change after her 10-month-old daughter dies from swallowing a water bead. Continue reading...

'WATCH FOR INACCURACIES' – Here's how parents and teachers can ensure an ethical use of AI by kids during this back-to-school season. Continue reading…

AVIATION TRAILBLAZER  Amelia Earhart becomes first woman to fly solo coast-to-coast on this day in history, 1932. Continue reading...

Amelia Earhart close up

A closeup of Amelia Earhart. Although her plane disappeared on July 2, 1937, she was declared officially deceased on Jan. 5, 1939. (AP)

DYNAMIC DUO – A toddler sings his heart out as his grandfather jams out on the guitar. See the adorable moment! Watch the video...

'SNEAKY' PUZZLE – How fast can you find five seedless watermelons? Try this fun new brain teaser. Test your skills...

MUST REMOVE SHOES – Should you take off your shoes inside someone's home if asked? Experts discuss the social media debate. Continue reading...

People grab shoes left at entryway door next to a sign asking guests to take off shoes.

When visiting the home of a family member, friend or colleague, guests should remember some households have a "no outside shoes inside" rule. (iStock)

FATTEN YOUR WALLET — Seven unique and quick tips for saving money in a tough economy – including canceling unused subscriptions. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

