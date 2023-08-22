Expand / Collapse search
Brain teaser: How long will it take you to find 5 seedless watermelons?

This is a 'sneaky' puzzle, say social media users: Test your puzzle-solving skills!

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is testing everyone's attention to detail with another brain teaser — and this time the focus are watermelons.

Gergely Dudás, from Budapest, Hungary, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital. 

The puzzle is filled with bright red watermelons with contrasting green rings, but five of them do not the melons that have black seeds. How quickly can you find them all?

The bright-colored summer fruit fills the page, but if you look closely there are five melons that do not fit in with the rest of the bunch.

seedless watermelon brain teaser

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, designed a picture filled with watermelon. Five of them are without seeds. Can you find the seedless fruits? (Gergely Dudás)

There are also three different-colored bunnies that make an appearance in the image and add variety to the multi-shaped watermelon.

Dudás first posted his watermelon-inspired seek-and-find on social media on Sept. 10, 2022 and again on July 21, 2023.

On Facebook, the artist's seedless watermelon puzzle first generated over 901 reactions, 84 comments and 172 shares at the time of the publication — this puzzle received 1,444 likes on Instagram last year.

Users have shared their thoughts on the puzzle, calling it "super sneaky."

Many appeared to have trouble picking out the fifth and final seedless watermelon.

"I found two of them near an edge. Then, I started seeing spots before my eyes. So, I'll come back later," one user wrote.

"No! Found only four. I’m sure that 5th one will show itself eventually…" one Facebook commenter admitted.

"I went from: ‘None. There are none. I believe he’s lied to us this time. To: 'Oh, there’s one! OK! To: ‘But there are only four. To: ‘There’s that sneaky fifth one.’ How could I ever doubt Gergely. He is not a liar at all,’" another user commented.

"Got ‘em, but that last one was cheating!" one person said.

Another user wrote, "This one was easy. you threw us a bone. Lol."

Gergely Dudás headshot

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shares seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital. Check more of them out in the links throughout this article! (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published numerous illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise. He will often release artsy math problems on his website and social media accounts.

Dudás has over 168,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, over 49,100 followers on Instagram, more than 8,330 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help identifying the five seedless watermelon?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/09/five-seedless-watermelons-solution.html

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 