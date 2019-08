Mom slammed after demanding over $80 from guests to attend son’s birthday party

A mom who asked parents to pay $82 for their children to attend her son’s party has been slammed online.

Taking to Mumsnet, user FurCoatNoSnickers revealed that her teen had been invited to a Go Karting party for a 14-year-old friend, but she was reluctant to send him following the mom’s demands.

YOUTUBE-FAMOUS PARENTS SLAMMED FOR LEAVING BABY SLEEPING ALONE ON BEACH WHILE THEY SWAM

“Ds (Darling Son) is at a newish school — he was so happy to have been invited to a karting birthday party — turns out the whole class were invited. Details were the date, the activity-transport provided (it’s an 80-mile round trip) and a request of Amazon vouchers for present,” the woman explained.

“In the last few weeks since [school let out] I’ve been updated with further texts from the mother of birthday boy asking for deposits for the karting ($23) and the remainder on the day ($36) THEN that was followed up by a request for ($23) for the transport hmm.

“This morning she (in my opinion) has the gall to request we pack a generous picnic with ice packs and pack extra so the birthday boy doesn’t have to bring anything.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She explained that she was in a dilemma as she worried this was a good opportunity for her son to make friends in his new school.

Continuing, she wrote: “I think this is the final straw and I’ll instead take ds and a friend karting myself at this rate.

“DH (Darling Husband) says I should like it or lump it and if everyone else seems to be going then it would be a shame for ds to miss out.”

But fellow Mumsnet users were totally behind her decision, agreeing that they would not let their children attend.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One wrote: “She essentially wants everyone else to pay for her son’s birthday. No way would my DC (Darling Child) be going.”

Agreeing, another added: “That is absolutely insane. I would definitely decline. Surely if you are throwing the party, you pay for everyone? She sounds cheap.”

A third commented: “Blimey no way I’m sorry if your teen misses out but that’s really expensive and downright rude of the other mum.”

Others even accused the mum of trying to make a profit from her son’s birthday.

“Wow!! I agree sounds like she may be making a profit I wonder is she has form for doing this type of thing?” commented one.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A second said: “She must be planning on a massive profit. No way would go karting and transport for 30 teens cost over £2k.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.