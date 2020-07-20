Mom shocked by teen daughter's 4-year prank in viral video: 'Legendary'

Surprise!

A tricky teenager has gone viral on TikTok for shocking her mom with a four-year prank involving the school yearbook.

TikTokker Creichard admitted that she was fooled in the hilarious video, which has since been viewed over 5 million times since hitting the platform on Thursday.

@creichard She’s had this prank in the works for four years. I just noticed end of Senior year. @ellareichard ##LoserMom ♬ original sound - creichard

In the quick clip, the parent approached her daughter Ella as she was – ironically – doing laundry.

“I’m putting your photo album together and I’m a few years behind,” Creichard began behind the camera.

“Why do you have the same outfit on for every yearbook? Did you do that, for four years?! And I didn’t know?!” the mom asked through hysterical laughter.

Ella sheepishly nodded and giggled, owning up to the silly stunt.

“Oh my gosh,” her mom exclaimed, displaying three yearbook photos of Ella beaming in the same striped top and necklace.

“She’s had this prank in the works for four years. I just noticed end of Senior year,” the TikTokker captioned the clip, playfully adding the hashtag #LoserMom.

In reply, delighted commenters praised “pure and wholesome” Ella as a “comic genius.”

“Oh, she’s going to be successful. She knows how to play the long game,” one user said.

“Plays the long game and does her own laundry… this girl is going places,” another agreed.

“Legendary for sure,” one wrote, while another echoed that “the best pranks pay off years later.”

Meanwhile, some joked that it wasn’t all that unbelievable that her mom didn't notice.

“My mom would’ve thought it was from the same year,” one offered.

“I would be that mom who didn’t realize right away either,” another teased.