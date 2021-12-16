Mom preserves Christmas tree her son decorated before his death

This is better than taking a picture.

Some memories are worth preserving. For one mom, this meant that she had to wrap her Christmas tree in cellophane to ensure that it stayed decorated the way her son decorated it.

This was important to her because the ornaments hung by her son were the last Christmas ornaments he’d put up before he died.

Heather Davis’ son, Kooper, died in December of last year, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Davis, who lives in Hobbs, New Mexico, says she lost her son to suicide just weeks after he had helped decorate the tree.

He was just 17 years old at the time.

THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON, USO OFFERS A SMART WAY TO GIVE OUR MILITARY HEROES

"Kooper helped me buy and decorate that tree just before he passed away and that's something I'll hold on to forever," she explained to SWNS. "Unwrapping it for the first time this year was emotional but it was nice to feel close to him again. The tree will be staying this way for every Christmas to come so each year we can remember our beautiful son."

Davis gathered with her husband and two children to unwrap the tree this year. The Christmas decoration had spent the year wrapped tightly in cellophane.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In images of the unwrapping process, it’s clear that the decorations on the tree stayed in place in the months after being wrapped up.

Christmas trees, both real and artificial, have been harder to find this year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News previously reported that the Christmas tree shortage is hitting harder this year due to a variety of reasons. The stock of trees has been impacted by harsh weather over the summer, supply chain issues and economic issues.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.