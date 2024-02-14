Minnesota library sees success with 'laser loon' special edition library cards, 'while supplies last!'

The St. Paul Public Library's new limited-edition library card is already flying off the shelves as new patrons sign up for library cards.

"The popular laser-eyed loon may not have been selected as the design for the new state flag, but it did inspire our limited-edition Laser Loon Saint Paul Public Library card & merch," the St. Paul Public Library said in a Tuesday, Feb. 13 post on X (formerly Twitter).

The St. Paul Public Library has 14 locations (including a bookmobile) located throughout St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Get yours while supplies last!" the library added.

LIBRARY RECEIVES OVERDUE BOOK FROM 47 YEARS AGO, ALONG WITH ANONYMOUS NOTE AND A SURPRISE

The library card features a green and blue background with a picture of a loon shooting lasers out of its eyes. Underneath the loon is the word "READ" in neon red.

While any resident of St. Paul could sign up for a laser loon card, those who already have existing library accounts would have to get a new account number for the limited-edition card.

To appease people who wished to keep their accounts current and still sport the laser loon design, the St. Paul Public Library also released a sticker that patrons could put over their cards.

"The response to the limited-edition laser loon library cards has been enthusiastic, to say the least," Claire Huber, a communications specialist for the St. Paul Public Library, told Fox News Digital.

Huber manages the library's social media channels and designed the laser loon card.

DESIGN IDEAS POUR IN AS MINNESOTA LOOKS TO REWORK ITS STATE FLAG AND SEAL AFTER COMPLAINTS

As of Wednesday, several locations of the St. Paul Public Library have already run out of the laser loon card, a laser loon sticker to put over an existing card, or both, she said.

"We’ve heard from staff at libraries across the city that they’ve been busy welcoming new people into their libraries and assisting with many new library card sign-ups," said Huber.

And while Huber and the rest of the library staff had a feeling that the laser loon card would be popular, they "didn't quite anticipate the level of joy and pride it would elicit — people are excited to be a part of the City of Saint Paul and the Saint Paul Public Library system."

MINNESOTA COMMISSION CHOOSES NEW STATE FLAG DESIGN TO REPLACE OLD ONE DEEMED PROBLEMATIC

Those who do not live in St. Paul, but who like the laser loon design, are not entirely out of luck.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Merchandise featuring the laser loon is available for sale at the Friends of St. Paul Public Library website.

The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the work of the St. Paul Public Library.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The laser loon card was inspired by popular, albeit unsuccessful, submissions to replace Minnesota's state flag.

The state recently solicited submissions from Minnesotans to replace its former flag.

People were encouraged to incorporate the state's symbols in their designs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota's state bird, the common loon, has red eyes. More than one flag designer submitted a design featuring the bird's eyes shooting lasers.

None of the six finalists chosen for the new Minnesota flag featured a loon – or lasers.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.