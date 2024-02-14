Expand / Collapse search
Odd News

Minnesota library sees success with 'laser loon' special edition library cards, 'while supplies last!'

Multiple library locations have already run out of the limited-edition cards

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
The St. Paul Public Library's new limited-edition library card is already flying off the shelves as new patrons sign up for library cards.

"The popular laser-eyed loon may not have been selected as the design for the new state flag, but it did inspire our limited-edition Laser Loon Saint Paul Public Library card & merch," the St. Paul Public Library said in a Tuesday, Feb. 13 post on X (formerly Twitter). 

The St. Paul Public Library has 14 locations (including a bookmobile) located throughout St. Paul, Minnesota. 

"Get yours while supplies last!" the library added.

The library card features a green and blue background with a picture of a loon shooting lasers out of its eyes. Underneath the loon is the word "READ" in neon red. 

While any resident of St. Paul could sign up for a laser loon card, those who already have existing library accounts would have to get a new account number for the limited-edition card. 

Laser loon card

The St. Paul Public Library recently released a limited edition "laser loon" library card — which has proved to be quite popular. (St. Paul Public Library)

To appease people who wished to keep their accounts current and still sport the laser loon design, the St. Paul Public Library also released a sticker that patrons could put over their cards. 

"The response to the limited-edition laser loon library cards has been enthusiastic, to say the least," Claire Huber, a communications specialist for the St. Paul Public Library, told Fox News Digital.

Huber manages the library's social media channels and designed the laser loon card. 

As of Wednesday, several locations of the St. Paul Public Library have already run out of the laser loon card, a laser loon sticker to put over an existing card, or both, she said. 

"We’ve heard from staff at libraries across the city that they’ve been busy welcoming new people into their libraries and assisting with many new library card sign-ups," said Huber.

Common Loon at the surface of a lake.

Minnesota's state bird, the common loon, has distinctive red eyes.  (iStock)

And while Huber and the rest of the library staff had a feeling that the laser loon card would be popular, they "didn't quite anticipate the level of joy and pride it would elicit — people are excited to be a part of the City of Saint Paul and the Saint Paul Public Library system."

Those who do not live in St. Paul, but who like the laser loon design, are not entirely out of luck. 

  • Laser loon
    Image 1 of 6

    The St. Paul Public Library's new limited-edition card was inspired by the numerous loon (and "laser loon") designs submitted to replace Minnesota's state flag. (State of Minnesota)

  • drawing of loon and north star flag
    Image 2 of 6

    The Common Loon is Minnesota's state bird, and many were inspired by the bird's unique features when designing their submissions. (State of Minnesota)

  • Loon with laser eyes
    Image 3 of 6

    Another laser-eyed loon submission is shown here. (State of Minnesota)

  • loon fish laser flag
    Image 4 of 6

    This design featured a loon shooting three lasers at a fish. (State of Minnesota)

  • Loon flag with prominent eye
    Image 5 of 6

    This submitted design highlighted the common loon's red eyes. (State of Minnesota)

  • loon and star flag
    Image 6 of 6

    Submission F105 also featured a loon design. (State of Minnesota)

Merchandise featuring the laser loon is available for sale at the Friends of St. Paul Public Library website. 

The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the work of the St. Paul Public Library

The laser loon card was inspired by popular, albeit unsuccessful, submissions to replace Minnesota's state flag.

The state recently solicited submissions from Minnesotans to replace its former flag. 

People were encouraged to incorporate the state's symbols in their designs. 

Minnesota's state bird, the common loon, has red eyes. More than one flag designer submitted a design featuring the bird's eyes shooting lasers. 

None of the six finalists chosen for the new Minnesota flag featured a loon – or lasers. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.