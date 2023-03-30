Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan rookie pilot pulls off emergency landing after wheel comes off in flight: video

The 21-year-old safely landed a Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft after she was told midair that it was missing the front wheel

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Michigan veteran pilot guides rookie pilot to emergency landing after front wheel of plane fell off. Video

Michigan veteran pilot guides rookie pilot to emergency landing after front wheel of plane fell off.

A veteran pilot from California helped a 21-year-old rookie pilot from Michigan make an emergency landing after she had lost pieces of her front landing gear. (FOX 2)

A 21-year-old rookie pilot was given a helpful hand from an experienced pilot after she was told that her landing gear was missing. The older pilot assisted the younger landing the small aircraft safely-despite it missing its front wheel.

The dramatic incident was caught on camera as 21-year-old Taylor Hash safely landed a two-seat, single-engine Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Michigan on March 24.

Taylor Hash safely landed a Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft after she was told midair that it was missing the front wheel.

Taylor Hash safely landed a Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft after she was told midair that it was missing the front wheel. (FOX 2)

"Pre-flight the aircraft was normal, I checked that everything was good, did an exterior check and everything looked great," Hash told FOX 2. "I got in the plane, started the engine up, called on the radio and asked for clearance to taxi to the runway. Everything was perfectly fine."

FOUR DEAD IN MIDAIR PLANE COLLISION, INCLUDING COLLEGE STUDENT, FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR IN FLORIDA

Chris Yates, an experienced pilot from California, saw that aircraft Hash was flying solo was missing landing gear and immediately called radioed air traffic control, who in turn radioed Hash.

Chris Yates noticed that 21-year-old Taylor Hash's Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft was missing the front landing wheel and calmly walked the younger pilot through landing it safely.

Chris Yates noticed that 21-year-old Taylor Hash's Diamond DA20-C1 aircraft was missing the front landing wheel and calmly walked the younger pilot through landing it safely. (FOX 2 )

"Diamond 8 Charlie you lost your front nose gear tire on rotation and that’s definitely how it appears out the window," the operator is heard telling her.

Another voice interjects in the radio, Yates calming walks the inexperienced pilot through the necessary steps for her to land safely.

"We’re gonna be just fine kiddo."

— - Chris Yates

"Taylor this is Chris, my daughter's name is Taylor, and I taught her to fly," Yates said over the radio. "We’re gonna be just fine kiddo."

Through the radio Yates gave Hash instructions on how to land the plane without that front wheel, all while asking her questions and cheering her on.

"I’m going about 67 knots right now," she said on the radio.

Emergency personnel responded after Taylor Hash safely landed the single engine aircraft at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Michigan.

Emergency personnel responded after Taylor Hash safely landed the single engine aircraft at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Michigan. (FOX 2)

"Perfect, hold it, you look good, you’re doing great kiddo," Yates said over the radio.

"Those couple minutes were intense - my most important landing to date was that one and probably will be my most important landing ever," Hash recalled.

FIERY FLORIDA PLANE CRASH LEAVES COUPLE, DOG SEVERELY INJURED: 'QUITE TERRIFYING'

"That’s it kid, nice job, the nose is gonna come down, you’re ok, you’re ok, talk to me kid, proud of you," he said over the radio.

"Just having someone to have a conversation with me, and not be so official with the aviation language - it was just calming. It was perfect and just what I needed in that moment," Hash told FOX 2 following the stressful landing.

Student pilot lands small plane without front wheel landing gear Video

With the help of her new guardian angel, Hash safely landed the aircraft on the landing strip and lived to tell the tale of landing a plane without the front wheel.

Hash told FOX 2 that she feels a flood of emotion whenever she listens back on the radio recording with Yates.

The young pilot poses in front of a plane, confident that this is what she's "meant to do," despite the stressful landing.

The young pilot poses in front of a plane, confident that this is what she's "meant to do," despite the stressful landing. (FOX 2)

"When I go back and listen to it, I cry. It was an emotional day to say the least," Hash said.

When asked if she still wants to continue flying, Hash did not hesitate, sharing that, "I'm meant to do this."

"When I was in the air, I told myself I’m done, this is it. I'm not doing this again. But as soon as I got on the ground and I realized everything was okay, I realized, I'm meant to do this."

— - Taylor Hash

"Yes 100 percent," she said. "I tell everyone, when I was in the air, through all that, I told myself I’m done, this is it. I'm not doing this again. But as soon as I got on the ground and I realized everything was okay, and I was okay, I realized, you know I'm meant to do this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 